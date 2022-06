Mine was from Red Dwarf. TalkieToaster was the originally intended name but when I typed it into Foothills (a MUD from about 1992) from an internet connected VAX at Otago Uni it silently truncated the username to just "TalkieT"... No error, no option to change - just truncated the name and that was it.

Haven't changed it since, apart from some minor variations with capitalisation...

Mind you, I also have only gone one thing from paper/scissors/rock since 1994...

Cheers - N