From news.com.au: https://www.news.com.au/finance/business/retail/online-retailer-kogan-slugged-350k-penalty-for-fake-discount-promotion/news-story/403fa7140d3ff213f8e945345c947757

Online retailer Kogan has been slugged $350,000 for offering consumers “discounts” on products that had price increases just before the promotion.

The Federal Court found the company had misled consumers by advertising over four days that they could use the code ‘TAXTIME’ to reduce prices by 10 per cent at checkout when Kogan had lifted the prices of 621 products immediately beforehand – in most cases by at least 10 per cent.

Kogan then dropped the prices soon after the June 2018 promotion ended, many back to their pre-promotion cost.