You're doing what I recommended to tourists when I was in the industry 20 or so years ago. That is drive one way and fly the other.

I've done quite a bit of fixed wing scenic flying as a pilot so my thoughts are perhaps biased by this.

As far as choosing between fixed wing or rotary wing I'd probably go with the fixed wing option.

No matter which seat you get in the fixed wing you should get a good view. While the views from some seats in the chopper might be better than the fixed wing some (middle seats) will likely be significantly worse especially if you want to take photos. It will be luck of the draw as to which seat you get. Also some choppers can be quite noisy even with a headset on. I'd expect more space in the fixed wing especially for taking photos.

Either way it will be a fantastic experience.