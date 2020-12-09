Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
An open letter to my boss in the New Zealand fruit-picking industry
#280337 9-Dec-2020 16:13
This was very well put i reckon.

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/opinion-analysis/300179049/an-open-letter-to-my-boss-in-the-new-zealand-fruitpicking-industry




  #2618799 9-Dec-2020 16:22
Indeed, about time frankly. We can't afford as a nation to forget about this, I bet you those who abuse their positions are hunkering down and waiting for this to blow over.

I bet you farmers are watching this unravel. They too rely heavily on cheap labour from overseas and extremely dubious hiring practises.

