kingdragonfly

I always feel unclean after purchasing Ticketek tickets.
Booking fee
No explanation of the difference between "Mobile Ticket" and "EzyTicket" which are both "free" despite having a hidden "Booking Fee", $2.50. I thought it's illegal to advertise one price, and then add fees that can't be avoided.
The event has no way to bypass the booking fee as Ticketek is the only ticket provider, as that $2.50 is unavoidable.
$7 refundable tickets
I check out the terms and condition of their $7 refundable tickets. In the many pages of conditions, it doesn't mention once a refund if it's their fault.
For all its length, it only has definitions for COVID, but then hides the actual policy under illness
"Illness: We not refund if You cannot produce a Doctor’s note for the, Illness or Injury"
https://refundable.me/ticketek/
...This is not an insurance policy. A Refundable booking is an optional extension to Our standard Terms & Conditions of sale and trade, and it provides a right to a refund in certain defined circumstances outlined in the table below.
...You will be asked to provide at Your own expense the supporting proofs stated against the reason for refund shown in the table above.
A mountain of legalese to protect Ticketek from you
Lastly the Ticketek terms and condition are listed on a pop-up page, on the last page, instead of a fixed location. This is not including the refundable booking language.
If the minimum terms and conditions were printed, it would be four A4 pages long, 1,520 words.
Commerce Commission
I know I could complain to the Commerce Commission, in particular about the free delivery, then $2.50 booking fee, but it seems they're apathetic at best.