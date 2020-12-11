Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ticketing Services, like Ticketek, Viagogo
kingdragonfly

#280374 11-Dec-2020 07:56
I always feel unclean after purchasing Ticketek tickets.

Booking fee

No explanation of the difference between "Mobile Ticket" and "EzyTicket" which are both "free" despite having a hidden "Booking Fee", $2.50. I thought it's illegal to advertise one price, and then add fees that can't be avoided.

The event has no way to bypass the booking fee as Ticketek is the only ticket provider, as that $2.50 is unavoidable.

$7 refundable tickets

I check out the terms and condition of their $7 refundable tickets. In the many pages of conditions, it doesn't mention once a refund if it's their fault.

For all its length, it only has definitions for COVID, but then hides the actual policy under illness

"Illness: We not refund if You cannot produce a Doctor’s note for the, Illness or Injury"

https://refundable.me/ticketek/

...This is not an insurance policy. A Refundable booking is an optional extension to Our standard Terms & Conditions of sale and trade, and it provides a right to a refund in certain defined circumstances outlined in the table below.

...You will be asked to provide at Your own expense the supporting proofs stated against the reason for refund shown in the table above.

A mountain of legalese to protect Ticketek from you

Lastly the Ticketek terms and condition are listed on a pop-up page, on the last page, instead of a fixed location. This is not including the refundable booking language.

If the minimum terms and conditions were printed, it would be four A4 pages long, 1,520 words.

Commerce Commission

I know I could complain to the Commerce Commission, in particular about the free delivery, then $2.50 booking fee, but it seems they're apathetic at best.

sbiddle
  #2619827 11-Dec-2020 08:04
Tickets are a scam no matter who you buy them from.. For all the shit Viagogo get I've had good experiences with them in the past and IMHO they're no less scammy than the mainstream sellers - the problem with Viagogo IMHO isn't so much their platform or their service, but the layer 8 issue with people who simply don't understand they're a ticket reseller paying high prices for tickets and then complaining once buyers regret kicks in.

 

 

 

 

BlinkyBill
  #2619835 11-Dec-2020 08:25
Viagogo are not up front about being a re-seller, they purport to be official suppliers. That is why people don’t understand - they believe they are paying official prices.

 

Viagogo are scalpers, plain and simple - if they were up-front about it that would be fine, but they go to lengths to appear to be official suppliers.

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #2619843 11-Dec-2020 08:49
sbiddle:

 

For all the **** Viagogo get I've had good experiences with them in the past and IMHO they're no less scammy than the mainstream sellers

 

 

I completely disagree, Viagogo is far worse than legitimate sellers. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=230589&page_no=6#2135664

 

What I didn't mention in that post was Viagogo supplying images of e-mails they supposedly sent which were materially different from those received.

 

 



Handsomedan
  #2619876 11-Dec-2020 09:57
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

sbiddle:

 

For all the **** Viagogo get I've had good experiences with them in the past and IMHO they're no less scammy than the mainstream sellers

 

 

I completely disagree, Viagogo is far worse than legitimate sellers. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=230589&page_no=6#2135664

 

What I didn't mention in that post was Viagogo supplying images of e-mails they supposedly sent which were materially different from those received.

 

 

 

 

Viagogo have been proven time and time again to be fundamentally crooked. 




