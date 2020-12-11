Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Employee perks could be axed after Government tax change
kotuku4

440 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#280376 11-Dec-2020 09:02
Send private message

I don't know whether to laugh or cry!  

 

Perks, there's Perks?  Flash car and overseas holidays????

 

All I know is sunshine wages.




:)

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11926 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2619854 11-Dec-2020 09:07
Send private message

Reference?

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2619857 11-Dec-2020 09:13
Send private message

Labour are putting the top tax rate up for those earning over $180k

 

One direct consequence of this is FBT will increase from 49.25% to 63.93% for everybody regardless of their tax rate as FBT is a flat rate tax. This means a pretty significant tax increase for perks which incur FBT.

 

 

 

 

kotuku4

440 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2619861 11-Dec-2020 09:26
Send private message

xpd:

 

Reference?

 

 

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/300180688/employee-perks-could-be-axed-after-government-tax-change




:)



blackjack17
1475 posts

Uber Geek


  #2619863 11-Dec-2020 09:28
Send private message

According to the linked article fbt is not flat rate.

It is just so complicated that companies just pay the maximum rate as it is cheaper than compliance.




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit

Handsomedan
4681 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2619864 11-Dec-2020 09:34
Send private message

Haven't read the article, but assume "perks" are things like personal use of company car etc? Things that not as many people get as they used to...




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2619878 11-Dec-2020 09:59
Send private message

blackjack17: According to the linked article fbt is not flat rate.

It is just so complicated that companies just pay the maximum rate as it is cheaper than compliance.

 

Correct. Taxing it individually for all employees and every benefit at different tax rates is a nightmare so most companies simply pay it at the flat (highest) rate.

 

This tax increase really is so poorly thought out on so many fronts - it's a token gesture that we know raises to many compliance and avoidance issues that can't be sorted without increasing taxes for many other things such as trusts.

 

 

 

 

mudguard
1412 posts

Uber Geek


  #2619879 11-Dec-2020 10:01
Send private message

I'm pretty sure FBT was one the main reasons my work got rid of company cars and we now use our own.



PolicyGuy
1261 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2619939 11-Dec-2020 10:09
Send private message

What would be a really good move would be to remove the FBT exemption for dual-cab utilities.
AIUI, at the moment these are treated as "utility" i.e. work vehicles which are supposed in theory to be too rough & tough for private use, so not a perk, so no FBT.
If you look inside many of these "working man's trucks", you'll see that is rubbish: they are personal & family transport which happens to be occasionally used for some work purpose. Some even have kiddy seats installed.

 

It's a rort.

tripper1000
1458 posts

Uber Geek


  #2619947 11-Dec-2020 10:25
Send private message

Nice, nice, that's really well thought out, like most of their other policy. In trying to stick-it to the man at the top, they kicking the man at the bottom in the teeth. Well done! I was hoping that with the Greens being being side-lined at the last election we'd see less of this nonsense. 

 

I wonder if they're hoping to stimulate job creation for administrators and accountants by making it so expensive to pay the flat rate, that companies start calculating individual rates. There has been a bit of this type of job creation in the safety and building industry.

networkn
27310 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2619952 11-Dec-2020 10:29
Send private message

tripper1000:

 

Nice, nice, that's really well thought out, like most of their other policy. In trying to stick-it to the man at the top, they kicking the man at the bottom in the teeth. Well done! I was hoping that with the Greens being being side-lined at the last election we'd see less of this nonsense. 

 

I wonder if they're hoping to stimulate job creation for administrators and accountants by making it so expensive to pay the flat rate, that companies start calculating individual rates. There has been a bit of this type of job creation in the safety and building industry.

 

 

 

 

We won't introduce any new taxes this term..

 

No, but you'll hike all the existing ones. Funny how this wasn't something they campaigned on during the election.

 

 

MikeB4
17071 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2619953 11-Dec-2020 10:29
Send private message

tripper1000:

 

Nice, nice, that's really well thought out, like most of their other policy. In trying to stick-it to the man at the top, they kicking the man at the bottom in the teeth. Well done! I was hoping that with the Greens being being side-lined at the last election we'd see less of this nonsense. 

 

I wonder if they're hoping to stimulate job creation for administrators and accountants by making it so expensive to pay the flat rate, that companies start calculating individual rates. There has been a bit of this type of job creation in the safety and building industry.

 

 

The debt created by Covid has to be serviced. This is better than an across the board PAYE tax increase. Yes I will be hit as my wife is in the high income bracket and there are a couple of small perks but Covid hit hard and the ferryman is wanting payment.

BlinkyBill
1443 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2619959 11-Dec-2020 10:41
Send private message

tripper1000:

 

... In trying to stick-it to the man at the top, they kicking the man at the bottom in the teeth. 

 

...

 

 

I don't understand this - how are they "kicking the man at the bottom in the teeth"?

frankv
5057 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2620023 11-Dec-2020 11:10
Send private message

tripper1000:

 

In trying to stick-it to the man at the top, they kicking the man at the bottom in the teeth.

 

 

The man at the bottom rarely, if ever, gets perks. So it's completely irrelevant, not a kick in the teeth.

 

 

GV27
4211 posts

Uber Geek


  #2620024 11-Dec-2020 11:10
Send private message

PolicyGuy:

 

What would be a really good move would be to remove the FBT exemption for dual-cab utilities.
AIUI, at the moment these are treated as "utility" i.e. work vehicles which are supposed in theory to be too rough & tough for private use, so not a perk, so no FBT.
If you look inside many of these "working man's trucks", you'll see that is rubbish: they are personal & family transport which happens to be occasionally used for some work purpose. Some even have kiddy seats installed.

 

It's a rort.

 

 

It's a rort that is probably not even correct:

 

https://baucher.tax/is-that-ute-really-exempt-from-fbt/

 

I believe the rules for small companies have changed to the point where you can nominate two vehicles as being basically exempt from the FBT net but it does change what you can claim in terms of running costs. 

afe66
2881 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2620065 11-Dec-2020 12:17
Send private message

By friend a surgeon was told not to buy an ev by his accountant and to buy a double cab ute.....

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





