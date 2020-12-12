Worried about murder hornets? Just smear yourself with faeces. According to this item, that is what honeybees do. There is nothing like the smell of sh¡t to keep pests away.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
I wasn't worried before, but now I am. Thanks a bunch.
Maybe you didn't use enough.
