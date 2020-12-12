Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hackers set ransom countdown, Staircase Financial Management
JaseNZ

2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#280404 12-Dec-2020 20:50
Send private message

I bet they end up paying it.

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/industries/123679644/cyberattackers-threaten-to-publish-private-data-allegedly-stripped-from-auckland-financial-services-company




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10975 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2620726 12-Dec-2020 22:08
Send private message

Well actually, paying can make the company end up in major trouble. The government advises not to. The main problem is what is stopping whoever has the data from basically "blackmailing" the company with it and asking for another ransom at a later date.

They've been pwned and now need to focus on security and move on. Their data is already out there.

 

They've been pwned and now need to focus on security and move on. Their data is already out there.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73966 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2620729 12-Dec-2020 22:18
Send private message

Note from the article "A receptionist said the company was holding its Christmas party on Friday afternoon and management would comment next week."

 

"She said the company’s IT division was looking after the matter and “things will be under control”."

 

Nope. Once data is extracted there is no way to bring it back "under control". 

 

"Staircase is not licensed by the Financial Markets Authority so it was not required to notify it of a security breach."

 

The Privacy Act 2020 requires the reporting of serious privacy breaches to the Privacy Commissioner and to affected people - regardless of which industry your company is.

 

Overall, this company is just doing everything wrong.

 

And paying is not the solution.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

JaseNZ

2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2620742 13-Dec-2020 00:12
Send private message

freitasm:

 

And paying is not the solution.

 

 

 

 

Could not agree more, A lot do pay though from my understanding.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man



stevenb
44 posts

Geek


  #2620866 13-Dec-2020 12:40
Send private message

Wonder if I'll hear from them as a tenant of their Property management division.

Their email auto reply from Friday said they were out on training.

stevenb
44 posts

Geek


  #2620997 13-Dec-2020 18:40
Send private message

Just been looking around and it seems they've known about this since Wednesday
https://www.itwire.com/security/nz-financial-strategies-provider-hit-by-windows-netwalker-ransomware.html

kiwiharry
863 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2628037 30-Dec-2020 09:11
Send private message

Clock countdown is up and looks like data has been released by the hackers.

https://i.stuff.co.nz/business/industries/123831316/hackers-publish-client-data-stripped-from-auckland-financial-services-company-on-dark-web




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2628040 30-Dec-2020 09:25
Send private message

Given the increase in BTC price lately, it would not surprise me to see this happening more commonly before it drops...




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 



Beccara
1441 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2628042 30-Dec-2020 09:36
Send private message

Surprised they didn't pay it, typically you see a 3rd party being used to "recover" or "secure" the data for a fee slightly above the ransomware price. It's fairly common to pay if you have the money overseas




Most problems are the result of previous solutions...

All comment's I make are my own personal opinion and do not in any way, shape or form reflect the views of current or former employers unless specifically stated 

Create new topic





