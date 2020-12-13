Prince wrote his acclaimed single Sign o' the times in 1986 as a dark introspective look at the largely self-imposed horrors befalling US & world society at that time. References to pandemic disease, drugs, guns & impending nuclear holocaust built the track voted 1987 Song of the year & later, Song of the century.
"In France, a skinny man died of a big disease with a little name..."
This year the disease has a new name, but his song is still relevant.
I was on Mt Eden Rd yesterday, this image caught my eye. It is a sign of the times v2020.