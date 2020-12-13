elpenguino: True, although look at it another way. What happens when the world continues on the current trajectory to the nth degree and the economies of the world become dominated by relatively few mega-corps (google, amazon, apple etc) which hoover up huge amounts of money without redistributing it (as tax or other payments) ?

One of the great things about the free market that many don't grasp is that there is a circle of cause and effect which leads to it being self balancing (mostly).

If the hypothetical future mega-corp hoovers up all the money or hoovers up all the jobs with its robots, then no one has any money to spend and the economy dies. (one of the causes of a recession is that the money is not circulating or changing hands). A company can't survive trading with only itself. Some will argue that mega-corp won as they have all the money, but that shows a lack of understanding of trade works as money is just worthless paper tokens if it can't be spent. Money is just a mechanism to make bartering easier. If I grow food on my farm, (or produce anything that other people want and will trade me for) it doesn't matter what mega corp gets up to with all the money, I'll barter some of my wheat for someone else beef/or roof repairs/or clothes/or fuel etc. You and I will eventually find a replacement currency because the dollars that mega corp has in their vaults will be useless to us (and them).

Re taxes, if the only people with money don't pay taxes, the place will got down the tubes like Somalia, Zimbabwe or Greece, and again mega corp looses out. They can be the greatest company in Somalia, but it won't mean much.

Central banks have a weapon against someone hoarding all the money - the printing press. If Mega Corp has all the money the central bank just prints money and the resulting inflation devalues/dilutes Mega Corps wealth. This is when assets (that generate wealth) matter.

Even if the economy totally dies, it will rise from the ashes because it lives in the mind of humans - this has happened over and over throughout history.