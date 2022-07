It depends on the carpet. Some carpets are very difficult to lay, especially wool patterned ones, and thick wool; ones. Many carpet layers seem to be used to installing synthetic carpets these days, which seem to be easier to lay. We have just had some new wool carpet laid and it wasn't a good job. We had to complain and point out the problems with the install to the manager, to get someone back who was experienced, before it was done how it should have been done initially. This includes aligning the pattern in the carpet at the joins, so they mesh together properly, and so there aren't any gaps. especially important with looped carpet. Also make sure they put the smooth edge close enough to the skirting, as otherwise sit can pull out over time. Make sure you get their best layers to do the job, there seem to be a lot that aren't good, but that seems to be the problem a the moment in the building trade, a lack of good experienced staff. Also expect damage to skirting and edges, and find out who pays to put that damage right.