When I first read the article I was pissed off too.

As likely I would have played on these on a school holiday, and depriving future generations of these iconic static tractors which have been part of our youth could be another pc power trip.

However on reflection, I have a Btd6 crawler. Its steel has lots of defined edges and super slippery when wet, if anyone fell from the top of these and knocked there head on the many raised edges your looking at an injury for life. I have even beat my self up getting on and off our one when its wet.

In my view the council as liability holders did the right thing for them,

We now live in a world where people are not as educated about risk and children didn't have the farm / rural family (uncle, cousins etc )upbringing which most of us enjoyed. Which gave us a chance to learn about dangers in an environment.