xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
#280494 18-Dec-2020 09:18
Merry Xmas / Happy Holidays to my fellow geeks!

 

Been a hell of a year, ending with my being made redundant for the end of December, and working two jobs (16+ hr days) to top up the account, but onwards and upwards :)

 

Have a good one!

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

networkn
  #2623660 18-Dec-2020 09:39
To you and yours from me and mine, have safe and Happy Holidays, however you choose to celebrate them, or not.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2623734 18-Dec-2020 10:37
Happy hanukkah!




alasta
  #2623774 18-Dec-2020 11:35
Merry Christmas to you all, and a huge thanks to those who have provided me with help and advice here over the course of the year.



jen1001
  #2623893 18-Dec-2020 12:46
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all the Geekzone community!

 

 

Stu

Stu
Hammered
  #2623976 18-Dec-2020 15:54
Happy Holidays, folks! Take care, and be safe. 




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Handle9
  #2624130 18-Dec-2020 22:47
Merry Christmas, happy holidays and 2020, you can leave now.

Stay safe everyone.

Eva888
  #2624135 18-Dec-2020 23:31
Life as we knew it changed something for everyone, so these holidays are the finale of a trying year for all but we still have a lot to be thankful for.

After cooking for family and friends I’m so looking forward to a peaceful Boxing Day eating leftovers and just sitting in the garden enjoying the flowers and birds. Bliss.

Best wishes for a New Year that’s less memorable than the last and may the sun shine for all on the day.

