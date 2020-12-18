Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHealth and fitnessTom Cruise COVID Rant
networkn

27398 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#280503 18-Dec-2020 15:18
Send private message

Very NFSW:

 

 

 

 

 

 

I loved it. It's about time someone shouted at people who can't follow process and procedures put in place to protect themselves others.  Esp in other countries, COVID isn't treated with the seriousness it should be, and I believe him when he says he feels responsible for all the people employed and there is far more at stake than what may be considered by many.

 

I am sure some will be offended by the language, but to be honest, if that's the worst thing to happen, they should consider themselves lucky!

 

Good on him for making sure there was no doubt how serious it is.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
tehgerbil
932 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2623960 18-Dec-2020 15:48
Send private message

My respect for Tom Cruise went up significantly. 

He has a very firm grasp on the gravity of the situation and how much of an impact those who fail to comply are having on those around them.
At this point in the game, it's unadulterated sheer pure selfishness to not comply.

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
853 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2623962 18-Dec-2020 15:53
Send private message

tehgerbil:

 

My respect for Tom Cruise went up significantly. 

He has a very firm grasp on the gravity of the situation and how much of an impact those who fail to comply are having on those around them.
At this point in the game, it's unadulterated sheer pure selfishness to not comply.

 

 

Agreed. He generally comes across as a bit of an entitled dick, but I think he's got it right here.




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

networkn

27398 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2623978 18-Dec-2020 15:58
Send private message

Gurezaemon:

 

tehgerbil:

 

My respect for Tom Cruise went up significantly. 

He has a very firm grasp on the gravity of the situation and how much of an impact those who fail to comply are having on those around them.
At this point in the game, it's unadulterated sheer pure selfishness to not comply.

 

 

Agreed. He generally comes across as a bit of an entitled dick, but I think he's got it right here.

 

 

He doesn't strike me that way. I am sure he has behaved that way, but in recent years I've really only heard about his generosity, courtesy toward his crew and good deeds he has done.

 

I think he has matured.



josephhinvest
1470 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2624039 18-Dec-2020 18:17
Send private message

I note in the picture he is wearing a mask with vents (not recommended afaik) as it protects only him, and not others. 🤔

Cheers,
Joseph

davidcole
5524 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2624096 18-Dec-2020 20:24
Send private message

Considering he’s a producer he’s footing a Chunk of the bill for the movie. So if people aren’t following process and end up going Out, it will cost money and time in lost shooting. So while he’ll be concerned about his health and others, he’ll also be paying attention to the shooting schedule.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

ojo

ojo
158 posts

Master Geek


  #2624120 18-Dec-2020 21:53
Send private message

When I saw this thread I was worried this was going to be an anti mask rant, but was pleasantly surprised by this. Good on him.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 