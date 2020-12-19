Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicUS judge says parents owe son over trashed porn collection
#280521 19-Dec-2020 21:51
The old saying only in America rings true with this article. 

 

Maybe that is why he was divorced in the first place.

 

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-55370919




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

  #2624578 20-Dec-2020 11:44
JaseNZ:

 

The old saying only in America rings true with this article. 

 

 

I'd expect the same outcome almost anywhere in the world. You can't go around destroying other people's property simply because you don't approve of it.

 

 

  #2624584 20-Dec-2020 12:21
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

... You can't go around destroying other people's property simply because you don't approve of it.

 

 

 

 

True

 

$25k's worth though.  The man needs help.




So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.

 

 

  #2624590 20-Dec-2020 12:46
Can't say I blame the parents, though. Bloody cheek leaving that stuff with them.



  #2624591 20-Dec-2020 12:50
Who the hell pays for porn in this day and age?!

  #2624592 20-Dec-2020 12:53
No different to the one where the parents threw our someones retro gaming collection, except that this one tends to get the moral majority a little bit hot and bothered. If you're not into something doesn't give you the right to throw out someone else's collection of it.




Richard rich.ms

  #2624602 20-Dec-2020 14:57
When I was in 4th form, a mates entire d and d setup was thrown out after his parents found a different brand of God.

"Only" a couple of hundred dollars but at his age he was pretty upset...

  #2624686 20-Dec-2020 19:24
floydbloke:

SirHumphreyAppleby:


... You can't go around destroying other people's property simply because you don't approve of it.


 



True


$25k's worth though.  The man needs help.



He does, to rebuild his collection.
I can see this will make their family Christmas dinner a bit awkward.
Got any plans for the holidays dear?




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21



  #2625288 22-Dec-2020 09:30
So you go back & live in your parents home : they are doing you a big favour letting you back in .

 

Then you turn around & sue them.
Thats thanks for you.
The guy has some issues .

  #2625365 22-Dec-2020 10:20
floydbloke:

 

$25k's worth though.  The man needs help.

 

 

 

 

Well that depends on what the material was.  The article doesn't say so it could have included valuable antique/vintage items.  Porn has existed since people started drawing on cave walls, but even if we only restricted it to the last hundred years there is still plenty of scope for valuable collections.




---
James Sleeman
I sell lots of stuff for electronic enthusiasts...

