The old saying only in America rings true with this article.
Maybe that is why he was divorced in the first place.
The old saying only in America rings true with this article.
Maybe that is why he was divorced in the first place.
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man
JaseNZ:
The old saying only in America rings true with this article.
I'd expect the same outcome almost anywhere in the world. You can't go around destroying other people's property simply because you don't approve of it.
SirHumphreyAppleby:
... You can't go around destroying other people's property simply because you don't approve of it.
True
$25k's worth though. The man needs help.
So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.
Can't say I blame the parents, though. Bloody cheek leaving that stuff with them.
No different to the one where the parents threw our someones retro gaming collection, except that this one tends to get the moral majority a little bit hot and bothered. If you're not into something doesn't give you the right to throw out someone else's collection of it.
floydbloke:SirHumphreyAppleby:
... You can't go around destroying other people's property simply because you don't approve of it.
True
$25k's worth though. The man needs help.
Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21
So you go back & live in your parents home : they are doing you a big favour letting you back in .
Then you turn around & sue them.
Thats thanks for you.
The guy has some issues .
floydbloke:
$25k's worth though. The man needs help.
Well that depends on what the material was. The article doesn't say so it could have included valuable antique/vintage items. Porn has existed since people started drawing on cave walls, but even if we only restricted it to the last hundred years there is still plenty of scope for valuable collections.
---
James Sleeman
I sell lots of stuff for electronic enthusiasts...