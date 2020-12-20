what do you recommend for cleaning Monitor & TV
I dust them and clean with a damp rag some times
but I notice marks from kids pets etc that just smear
what's a good cleaner ?
I have been buying cheap LCD wipes from Crackerjack (formerly the Clearance Shed) which do a good job.
I use the same spray that I use to clean my glasses, which I got from SpecSavers, and a microfibre cloth from a $2 shop.
DONT use paper towels . They can actually scratch the screen, over time . Paper Napkins are softer .
The problem is, the stuff thats 100% monitor safe, doesnt do a good job of cleaning , especially finger marks etc
I use a bit of glass cleaner . It is quite harsh, and there is a risk , but Ive been lucky.
Ive seen stuff like glass cleaner remove the monitors top coating , and on laptops Ive seen the coating on the surround get stripped off : worst case , so use at your own risk :-)
If its just dust , then a soft cloth is all you need.
I use one of these - clean it regularly and it works forever.
I even use it on my glasses!
http://www.eurocloth.co.nz/our-products/plasma-euro-cloth
Mostly baby wipes, but sometimes Woosh! from Amazon. Woosh is advertised as great for glasses as well, but dish washing liquid and gentle washing works much much better.
timmmay:
... but dish washing liquid and gentle washing works much much better.
I've never washed a monitor...how do you dry it?
Handsomedan:
I've never washed a monitor...how do you dry it?
I wash glasses, not my monitor. Baby wipes and a tissue on the monitor.