bigalow

#280524 20-Dec-2020 17:14
what do you recommend for cleaning Monitor & TV

 

I dust them and clean with a damp rag some times

 

but I notice marks from kids pets etc that just smear

 

what's a good cleaner ?




 

 

 

hairy1
  #2624653 20-Dec-2020 17:26
I have been buying cheap LCD wipes from Crackerjack (formerly the Clearance Shed) which do a good job.




k1w1k1d
  #2624660 20-Dec-2020 17:40
I just use a damp microfibre cloth.

elpenguino
  #2624685 20-Dec-2020 19:22
I have had success with baby wipes.
You can't use a reusable cloth cos generally it's dirtier than the thing you're trying to clean.




MurrayM
  #2624812 21-Dec-2020 09:37
I use the same spray that I use to clean my glasses, which I got from SpecSavers, and a microfibre cloth from a $2 shop.

1101
  #2625286 22-Dec-2020 09:26
DONT use paper towels . They can actually scratch the screen, over time . Paper Napkins are softer .

 

The problem is, the stuff thats 100% monitor safe, doesnt do a good job of cleaning , especially finger marks etc

 

I use a bit of glass cleaner . It is quite harsh, and there is a risk , but Ive been lucky.
Ive seen stuff like glass cleaner remove the monitors top coating , and on laptops Ive seen the coating on the surround get stripped off : worst case , so use at your own risk :-)

 

If its just dust , then a soft cloth is all you need.

Handsomedan
  #2625293 22-Dec-2020 09:40
I use one of these - clean it regularly and it works forever. 

 

I even use it on my glasses! 

 

 

 

http://www.eurocloth.co.nz/our-products/plasma-euro-cloth




timmmay
  #2625301 22-Dec-2020 09:48
Mostly baby wipes, but sometimes Woosh! from Amazon. Woosh is advertised as great for glasses as well, but dish washing liquid and gentle washing works much much better.



Handsomedan
  #2625305 22-Dec-2020 09:49
timmmay:

 

... but dish washing liquid and gentle washing works much much better.

 

 

 

 

I've never washed a monitor...how do you dry it? 




timmmay
  #2625335 22-Dec-2020 09:55
Handsomedan:

 

I've never washed a monitor...how do you dry it? 

 

 

I wash glasses, not my monitor. Baby wipes and a tissue on the monitor.

