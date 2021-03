It's only doubled if you use the Celsius scale. The freezing point of water is not particularly relevant as a reference point for the Crater Lake temperature.

From https://www.geonet.org.nz/news/6mqCxZ74IMYeGAu0c2SeWo (2017):

GeoNet monitors Ruapehu volcano and its Crater Lake. The monitoring includes seismic, acoustic, GPS sensors around the volcano, gas flights and sampling of the Crater Lake. The temperature and water level of the lake are also monitored by datalogger. Crater Lake is now [2 Aug 2017] cool, currently the lake temperature is 19 °C. The temperature of the lake typically ranges from over 38 °C to less than 16 °C.

An analysis of the lake temperature data since 2009 when we installed a datalogger shows that for 5% of the time it is warmer than 38 °C and another 5% it is less than 16 °C. The median temperature is 24 °C. Looking at the longer term Crater Lake temperature data, collected from lake visits since 1950, the behaviour is similar. Those data show that for 5% of the time it is warmer than 47 °C and another 5% is cooler 14 °C. The higher temperature reflects the volcanic unrest and eruptive activity of the 1960’s-1980’s. The median temperature was 28.0 °C.