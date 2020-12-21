Mods: Please place this in the appropriate forum if required.

I am the Treasurer of an Incorporated Society that is voluntarily being wound up. The club uses Xero (in its simplest and least-expensive form) to produce annual accounts reports to members and the Registrar of Incorporated Societies.

The problem this highlights that that the clubs financial records and the means of accessing them are tied to a monthly subscription. When the club winds up, the process of data retention and access is eliminated when the Xero subscription ends. The Xero answer is that it is the responsibility of the club to export the data (outside Xero) to meet any statuary data retention requirements, prior to the end of the subscription period. I am yet to go into this fully, but clearly the data is of little use when the user can no longer use the software required to report on the exported data.

In the case of an Incorporated Society this is probably not a big issue as annual reports to the Registrar are not normally scrutinised to any great extent, but for for-profit organisations (particularly with a public share register) this is far more significant. How do organisations deal with this issue? Or is it ignored?