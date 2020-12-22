frankv: Definitely talk to the neighbour first. If they get a council or landlord visit about the dog that's alongside your fence, they'll pretty much know it was you, and they'll think you've deliberately gone behind their backs. That would be a path to more neighbour issues in the future. My guess is that it's dog poo or urine that's being washed under the fence by rain, so when you mow your lawn it gets chopped up and blasted into the air. It might be solved by them moving the dog a metre or two away from the fence. So, a word over the fence if you can. If that opportunity doesn't arise, knock on their door one evening after dinner. Explain what the problem is, show them where it's happening. Keep it calm and factual and objective. Ask for them to move the dog away from your fence.

This. Think about how you would want them to deal with you in the exact opposite situation.

Be polite, keep the size of the issue in perspective, and it's response to that. If they get a bit defensive or agro, stay calm, assure them you aren't wanting to make a big deal out of it, but wanted to ask them if they could please help you by moving the dog from that boundary if possible, or clearing the poop from that fence periodically. In terms of health, I'd suspect fumes from cars you'd be breathing on the street would be as harmful or worse.

You have more to gain by taking a gently gently approach, even if they are the issue. Neighbour disputes have a tenancy to escalate, and that will be worse than the occasional nose of dry dog poop.

Could always try mowing that section of your lawn with a mask on.