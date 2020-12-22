A rental neighbour's dog is chained up to a tree about or 4 metres from a boundary slatted pailing fence.
While I was mowing the grass beside the fence there was an acrid nose biting smell in th air which I can only assume was dry dog poop dust. I don't know if the neighbour disposes of most of the poop and I am getting a few left overs.
Any health issues?
I want to do something about the problem.... I am thinking of:
- Approaching the neighbour directly.... however they are generally quiet and with 3 generations of family living under one roof, they may be under some stress already...
- Talking to the rental company.
- Talking to CAB.
- Talking to the council health or dog control dept.
- Even simply watering the area before mowing the grass.
Anyone any ideas?