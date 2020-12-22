Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicNeighbours dog poop coming under fence - Health?
#280552 22-Dec-2020 14:21
A rental neighbour's dog is chained up to a tree about or 4 metres from a boundary slatted pailing fence.

 

While I was mowing the grass beside the fence there was an acrid nose biting smell in th air which I can only assume was dry dog poop dust. I don't know if the neighbour disposes of most of the poop and I am getting a few left overs.

 

Any health issues?

 

I want to do something about the problem.... I am thinking of:

 

- Approaching the neighbour directly.... however they are generally quiet and with 3 generations of family living under one roof, they may be under some stress already...

 

- Talking to the rental company.

 

- Talking to CAB.

 

- Talking to the council health or dog control dept.

 

- Even simply watering the area before mowing the grass.

 

Anyone any ideas?

 

 

 

 

 

 




  #2625514 22-Dec-2020 15:20
You don't have a lot to go on at the moment other than an assumption. If it were me, next time I see the neighbour I'd ask if they'd noticed a strange smell in that area

  #2625522 22-Dec-2020 15:43
lurker:

 

You don't have a lot to go on at the moment other than an assumption. If it were me, next time I see the neighbour I'd ask if they'd noticed a strange smell in that area

 

 

The nose biting smell only happens when I mow the grass where the dog poop comes under the fence.

 

Any bad smell is not there all the time.




  #2625537 22-Dec-2020 15:57
How short has the grass been lately? If it's been long maybe someone cleaning up the Merde has been tossing it over the fence. Does the dog get walked? I don't think dogs willingly crap in their nest as it were.



  #2625559 22-Dec-2020 16:24
Definitely talk to the neighbour first. If they get a council or landlord visit about the dog that's alongside your fence, they'll pretty much know it was you, and they'll think you've deliberately gone behind their backs. That would be a path to more neighbour issues in the future.

 

My guess is that it's dog poo or urine that's being washed under the fence by rain, so when you mow your lawn it gets chopped up and blasted into the air. It might be solved by them moving the dog a metre or two away from the fence.

 

So, a word over the fence if you can. If that opportunity doesn't arise, knock on their door one evening after dinner. Explain what the problem is, show them where it's happening. Keep it calm and factual and objective. Ask for them to move the dog away from your fence.

 

 

  #2625595 22-Dec-2020 18:25
I guess at least it isn't a barking dog problem. That can be very difficult to live with, and councils can be little help from my experience. Contact the CAB, as they should know. 

  #2625601 22-Dec-2020 18:56
Dog donations are not usually motile so I am unsure how it would get under a fence if left where it fell....





  #2625602 22-Dec-2020 19:04
Geektastic:

 

Dog donations are not usually motile so I am unsure how it would get under a fence if left where it fell....

 

 

I had not considered this until you bought it up.....good point!



  #2625609 22-Dec-2020 19:10
Geektastic:

 

Dog donations are not usually motile so I am unsure how it would get under a fence if left where it fell....

 

 

Maybe because the neighbour only does half a job cleaning up the poop. Some gets knocked under the fence pailings or between the pailing gaps.




  #2625646 22-Dec-2020 21:20
frankv:

 

Definitely talk to the neighbour first. If they get a council or landlord visit about the dog that's alongside your fence, they'll pretty much know it was you, and they'll think you've deliberately gone behind their backs. That would be a path to more neighbour issues in the future.

 

My guess is that it's dog poo or urine that's being washed under the fence by rain, so when you mow your lawn it gets chopped up and blasted into the air. It might be solved by them moving the dog a metre or two away from the fence.

 

So, a word over the fence if you can. If that opportunity doesn't arise, knock on their door one evening after dinner. Explain what the problem is, show them where it's happening. Keep it calm and factual and objective. Ask for them to move the dog away from your fence.

 

 

 

 

This. Think about how you would want them to deal with you in the exact opposite situation.

 

Be polite, keep the size of the issue in perspective, and it's response to that. If they get a bit defensive or agro, stay calm, assure them you aren't wanting to make a big deal out of it, but wanted to ask them if they could please help you by moving the dog from that boundary if possible, or clearing the poop from that fence periodically. In terms of health, I'd suspect fumes from cars you'd be breathing on the street would be as harmful or worse.

 

You have more to gain by taking a gently gently approach, even if they are the issue. Neighbour disputes have a tenancy to escalate, and that will be worse than the occasional nose of dry dog poop.

 

Could always try mowing that section of your lawn with a mask on.

  #2625655 22-Dec-2020 21:59
networkn:

 

Could always try mowing that section of your lawn with a mask on.

 

 

I like that idea.... keep it simple.... only have to mow the grass every couple of weeks....

 

Similar idea I had to just water the grass before a mow to keep the poop dust under control.

 

 




  #2625657 22-Dec-2020 22:00
Gordy7:

 

networkn:

 

Could always try mowing that section of your lawn with a mask on.

 

 

I like that idea.... keep it simple.... only have to mow the grass every couple of weeks....

 

Similar idea I had to just water the grass before a mow to keep the poop dust under control.

 

 

 

 

Or, hold your breath, of course. :)

 

 

  #2625666 22-Dec-2020 23:13
Block up the gap under the fence?

  #2625667 22-Dec-2020 23:18
Stop mowing the lawn?
Pay someone else to mow the lawn ?

Look at us being so helpful

  #2625673 22-Dec-2020 23:54
networkn: Stop mowing the lawn?
Pay someone else to mow the lawn ?

Look at us being so helpful

 

 

 

You guys are so pedestrian. I was thinking more of contacting Agent 47...





  #2625674 22-Dec-2020 23:55
Or agent 99 if you actually want something done!

