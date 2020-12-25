https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/money/300192770/mother-sent-865000-to-romance-scammer-bank-not-responsible
How stupid would you have to be to send nearly a million dollars to an overseas stranger. Absolutely no sympathy at all.
Obviously not a stupid person as she had business interests and rentals
I have mixed feelings about these types of situations. Yes, she was stupid, but $1m is a grossly disproportionate penalty for just being naive and having poor controls around financial transactions.
Sred:
I doubt she set this up herself. No family history is given, but I suspect these were previously managed by someone with a clue.
alasta:
Controls around financial transactions are already too stringent and getting worse. The bank did query the loans and she gave them credible reasons. It's 100% on her and nobody else.
I think this is just sad. Perhaps the woman was stupid. Maybe she was blinded by love, or desperate for attention. Maybe she had hidden cognitive impairments, or other mental issues. It is hard to pass judgement without knowing a lot more.
People have to assume some responsibility for themselves. Those who cannot will hopefully have others who can do this for them. Some will just be victims. From the scant information provided, I do not think the bank is at fault here.
I feel sorry for the woman. I think it is sad.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
SirHumphreyAppleby:
alasta:
To be clear I was referring to the victim's financial remittance procedures, not the bank's.
Scammers intentionally target vulnerable people and exploit them. Victims of these scams deserve sympathy just as victims of other crimes do.
They do, but the amount of sympathy (from me anyway) is inversely proportional to the amount of ignorance/stupidity/carelessness that causes a victim to become one.
Hard to make any judgements about the victim of the scam with such scant information. However, from the information given I don’t see how anyone could reasonably blame the bank.
I know a friend of a friend involved in such a scam. The simple reality was these people are so convinced their "romance" is genuine that it wouldn't matter what steps banks put in place, these people would still find ways around them or make up lies (like this woman did) as a cover story.
Reminded me of this story a while ago. The children were trying to help but their father had basically cut them off, believing in the scammer's lies as gospel.
It happened occasionally when I was at Westpac. I remember showing someone new the procedure for releasing telegraphic transfers, this happened at the end of the day. I was joking about how we have to check and make sure they're not sending them to Nigeria etc, when I came across one that was going to Nigeria! We delayed it one day, called the chap, investigated his account to see he'd been borrowing money to do it. In the end we let it go after he came in, in person to confirm. There wasn't anything we could do to stop it.
It's sad, but there isn't much more the bank can do. If they put stops in place it would have a cascading effect for those who had genuine reasons for sending money.