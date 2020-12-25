I think this is just sad. Perhaps the woman was stupid. Maybe she was blinded by love, or desperate for attention. Maybe she had hidden cognitive impairments, or other mental issues. It is hard to pass judgement without knowing a lot more.

People have to assume some responsibility for themselves. Those who cannot will hopefully have others who can do this for them. Some will just be victims. From the scant information provided, I do not think the bank is at fault here.

I feel sorry for the woman. I think it is sad.