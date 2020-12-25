Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicWoman duped into sending nearly $1million overseas in a romance scam
GSManiac

416 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280580 25-Dec-2020 10:12
Send private message

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/money/300192770/mother-sent-865000-to-romance-scammer-bank-not-responsible

 

 

 

How stupid would you have to be to send nearly a million dollars to an overseas stranger. Absolutely no sympathy at all. 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
larknz
446 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2626657 25-Dec-2020 10:19
Send private message

Someone lonely and looking to be loved.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
Sred
73 posts

Master Geek


  #2626661 25-Dec-2020 10:46
Send private message

Obviously not a stupid person as she had business interests and rentals

alasta
5695 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2626669 25-Dec-2020 11:11
Send private message

I have mixed feelings about these types of situations. Yes, she was stupid, but $1m is a grossly disproportionate penalty for just being naive and having poor controls around financial transactions.



SirHumphreyAppleby
1973 posts

Uber Geek


  #2626671 25-Dec-2020 11:19
Send private message

Sred:

 

Obviously not a stupid person as she had business interests and rentals

 

 

I doubt she set this up herself. No family history is given, but I suspect these were previously managed by someone with a clue.

 

alasta:

 

I have mixed feelings about these types of situations. Yes, she was stupid, but $1m is a grossly disproportionate penalty for just being naive and having poor controls around financial transactions.

 

 

Controls around financial transactions are already too stringent and getting worse. The bank did query the loans and she gave them credible reasons. It's 100% on her and nobody else.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15502 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2626685 25-Dec-2020 11:41
Send private message

I think this is just sad. Perhaps the woman was stupid. Maybe she was blinded by love, or desperate for attention. Maybe  she had hidden cognitive impairments, or other mental issues. It is hard to pass judgement without knowing a lot more. 

 

People have to assume some responsibility for themselves. Those who cannot will hopefully have others who can do this for them. Some will just be victims. From the scant information provided, I do not think the bank is at fault here. 

 

I feel sorry for the woman. I think it is sad.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

alasta
5695 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2626689 25-Dec-2020 12:08
Send private message

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

alasta:

 

I have mixed feelings about these types of situations. Yes, she was stupid, but $1m is a grossly disproportionate penalty for just being naive and having poor controls around financial transactions.

 

 

Controls around financial transactions are already too stringent and getting worse. The bank did query the loans and she gave them credible reasons. It's 100% on her and nobody else.

 

 

To be clear I was referring to the victim's financial remittance procedures, not the bank's.

richms
25183 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2626690 25-Dec-2020 12:10
Send private message

The complaint was from the daughter of the person that did it, so probably more annoyed that her inheritance is being sent off overseas and that she will have to look after the clearly not all there elder person.




Richard rich.ms



gzt

gzt
13629 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2626708 25-Dec-2020 15:04
Send private message

GSManiac: How stupid would you have to be to send nearly a million dollars to an overseas stranger. Absolutely no sympathy at all.

Scammers intentionally target vulnerable people and exploit them. Victims of these scams deserve sympathy just as victims of other crimes do.

floydbloke
2824 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2626776 26-Dec-2020 08:56
Send private message

gzt:
GSManiac: How stupid would you have to be to send nearly a million dollars to an overseas stranger. Absolutely no sympathy at all.

Scammers intentionally target vulnerable people and exploit them. Victims of these scams deserve sympathy just as victims of other crimes do.

 

They do, but the amount of sympathy (from me anyway) is inversely proportional to the amount of ignorance/stupidity/carelessness that causes a victim to become one.




So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.

 

 

Eva888
1128 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2626785 26-Dec-2020 09:18
Send private message

Hence the saying that love is blind.

Loneliness is a wicked companion that places blinkers over the eyes and dulls common sense because the thrill and hope of connecting with someone makes them listen selectively only to the words they desperately need to hear while blocking out all the suspicious signals that will return them back to loneliness. It’s very sad and happens to men just as much as to women.



Paul1977
4438 posts

Uber Geek


  #2627107 27-Dec-2020 10:19
Send private message

Hard to make any judgements about the victim of the scam with such scant information. However, from the information given I don’t see how anyone could reasonably blame the bank. 

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2627117 27-Dec-2020 10:37
Send private message

I know a friend of a friend involved in such a scam. The simple reality was these people are so convinced their "romance" is genuine that it wouldn't matter what steps banks put in place, these people would still find ways around them or make up lies (like this woman did) as a cover story.

 

 

quickymart
8808 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2627124 27-Dec-2020 10:52
Send private message

Reminded me of this story a while ago. The children were trying to help but their father had basically cut them off, believing in the scammer's lies as gospel.

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/familys-worry-as-elderly-man-pours-life-savings-into-romance-scam/SNBYGAZ3TKVAX2PUWMWPYF4GJA/

 

 

mudguard
1417 posts

Uber Geek


  #2627302 28-Dec-2020 08:58
Send private message

It happened occasionally when I was at Westpac. I remember showing someone new the procedure for releasing telegraphic transfers, this happened at the end of the day. I was joking about how we have to check and make sure they're not sending them to Nigeria etc, when I came across one that was going to Nigeria! We delayed it one day, called the chap, investigated his account to see he'd been borrowing money to do it. In the end we let it go after he came in, in person to confirm. There wasn't anything we could do to stop it. 

 

It's sad, but there isn't much more the bank can do. If they put stops in place it would have a cascading effect for those who had genuine reasons for sending money.

Linux
9018 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2627308 28-Dec-2020 09:34
Send private message

This is very sad but can't blame the bank!

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 