quickymart: That's what the Consumer Guarantees Act is for. That "product protection" crap just makes the retailer more money. Consumer did a story on those schemes a few years ago, and found they were a waste of time (and money).

Just because Consumer magazine says something doesn't mean it's gospel. Consumer also don't recommend people take out excess reduction when hiring rental cars which IMHO is a truly stupid view to be taking. People need to make up their own minds when it comes to "insurance" type policies such as these because it comes down to people's views when it comes to risk.

As much as I hate TWG and wouldn't give Noel Leeming a cent unless I couldn't get something from another, to say their policy is crap is simply not true. It's effectively just insurance on the product, that in some cases (such as accidental damage to a product) goes well beyond the CGA and can't really be compared to the CGA.

As a classic example the CGA won't cover you if you spill coffee on your laptop and it died. Their cover can. The CGA doesn't protect you if your device is lost or stolen. Their cover can.

It's really up to an individual to determine whether they feel they're getting value for money and more importantly whether goods may be covered by an existing household insurance policy and what the excess might be for that. If you're going to argue this policy is a waste of money you could just as easily argue there is no point insuring your house and contents because most peopole don't get burgled or have their house burn down.