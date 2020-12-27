Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Opinions for the Best VPN NZ
psychrn

1524 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#280599 27-Dec-2020 18:14
Currently looking at VPN services.

 

Have done some basic research and for example am liking what I see for Cyberghost.

 

Have also looked at ExpressVpn and Surfshark.

 

Looking at Best valuie.

 

Pros and cons






gehenna
7357 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2627224 27-Dec-2020 18:16
Best value is easily gauged from their respective websites and what you deem valuable. Opinions about performance and latency are more relevant.

psychrn

1524 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2627226 27-Dec-2020 18:24
gehenna: Best value is easily gauged from their respective websites and what you deem valuable. Opinions about performance and latency are more relevant.

 

Yes a good point. I sort of know what Im after but opinions on performance is I suppose a better question!!






nztim
2293 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2627231 27-Dec-2020 18:47
Circumventing geo blocking is not something to discuss on public forums




 



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10991 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2627245 27-Dec-2020 19:53
Do you really need a VPN? Read this: https://gist.github.com/joepie91/5a9909939e6ce7d09e29

 

If it is for unblocking overseas content then I've just added you to a private forum that may be helpful for you - find it at the very bottom of the forums link above.




psychrn

1524 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2627246 27-Dec-2020 19:59
michaelmurfy:

 

Do you really need a VPN? Read this: https://gist.github.com/joepie91/5a9909939e6ce7d09e29

 

If it is for unblocking overseas content then I've just added you to a private forum that may be helpful for you - find it at the very bottom of the forums link above.

 

 

Thanks for that article






timmmay
18520 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2627255 27-Dec-2020 20:12
I used Astrill for years, works well. I tried a few others and none performed near as well, but that may have been configuration or my PC. I don't use a VPN any more.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15511 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2627256 27-Dec-2020 20:22
nztim: Circumventing geo blocking is not something to discuss on public forums

 

That is not the only thing VPNs are used for. And circumventing geo-blocking is not illegal, so there is nothing wrong with discussing it.

 

 






 


 



gehenna
7357 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2627257 27-Dec-2020 20:26
@nztim leave the moderating to the moderators.  Discussing technology is the point of this forum.  There's no mention of the intent of the Op, so don't jump to conclusions.  

josephhinvest
1470 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2627306 28-Dec-2020 09:20
I bought a year of ExpressVPN and have been very satisfied with it. Speeds are perfectly good, barely noticeable if at all difference for my use. Will buy again once my sub expires.
Mac app is fine, but Big Sur has removed Split Tunnelling which is a bit of an inconvenience.

Cheers,
Joseph

dt

dt
1085 posts

Uber Geek


  #2627310 28-Dec-2020 09:42
if youre after one for purely for online privacy id recommend Mullvad, 

 

With Mullvad you dont even need an email address or hand over any personal details to sign up and can take crypto or cash as one of their payment options! 

 

only "downside" to Mullvad is that they dont have a NZ exit node so you'll be piping out Australia for your day to day stuff and they're kind expensive at 5 euro a month

 

 

psychrn

1524 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2627548 29-Dec-2020 01:08
gehenna:

 

@nztim leave the moderating to the moderators.  Discussing technology is the point of this forum.  There's no mention of the intent of the Op, so don't jump to conclusions.  

 

 

Thanks for the support @Gehenna-thats what I thought. Was taken aback a little bit






Geektastic
16751 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2627578 29-Dec-2020 09:06
I’m interested in this too for both reasons.

Also in how you use it with a smart TV.





deadlyllama
1147 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2627587 29-Dec-2020 09:28
If you only care about price there are frequently lifetime VPN subscriptions sold on StackSocial.com.

rscole86
4537 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2627588 29-Dec-2020 09:31
I've used both ExpressVPN and Nord. Happy with both, currently using Nord.
I've not used ExpressVPN on anything other than a Chromebook. I'm using Nord on a Chromebook, Android phone, Windows PC and a Sony Android smart TV. Frustratingly the Nord app seems to 'break' the LAN on the TV, forcing me to reset the network settings every few times I turn Nord on/off. This has only started happening since a recent Sony update.

psychrn

1524 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2643890 29-Jan-2021 01:21
Well I used Cyberghost for a month and didnt find it much chop. Its certainly cheaper. but whats the point in that if it doesnt work to well.

 

Ive tried ExpressVpn for 24 hrs and love it. Everything works. Minimal disconnects.

 

 






