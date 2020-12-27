Currently looking at VPN services.
Have done some basic research and for example am liking what I see for Cyberghost.
Have also looked at ExpressVpn and Surfshark.
Looking at Best valuie.
Pros and cons
Currently looking at VPN services.
Have done some basic research and for example am liking what I see for Cyberghost.
Have also looked at ExpressVpn and Surfshark.
Looking at Best valuie.
Pros and cons
GZMCC. Lenovo Yoga C640. 8 gb Ram and 256Gb SSD, Cam Am Spyder 2016 F3 LTD. GoPro 5 Black, Samsung S22 Ultra, Huawei GT2pro Smartwatch. Samsung S6 Lite Tablet
gehenna: Best value is easily gauged from their respective websites and what you deem valuable. Opinions about performance and latency are more relevant.
Yes a good point. I sort of know what Im after but opinions on performance is I suppose a better question!!
GZMCC. Lenovo Yoga C640. 8 gb Ram and 256Gb SSD, Cam Am Spyder 2016 F3 LTD. GoPro 5 Black, Samsung S22 Ultra, Huawei GT2pro Smartwatch. Samsung S6 Lite Tablet
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
Do you really need a VPN? Read this: https://gist.github.com/joepie91/5a9909939e6ce7d09e29
If it is for unblocking overseas content then I've just added you to a private forum that may be helpful for you - find it at the very bottom of the forums link above.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.
michaelmurfy:
Do you really need a VPN? Read this: https://gist.github.com/joepie91/5a9909939e6ce7d09e29
If it is for unblocking overseas content then I've just added you to a private forum that may be helpful for you - find it at the very bottom of the forums link above.
Thanks for that article
GZMCC. Lenovo Yoga C640. 8 gb Ram and 256Gb SSD, Cam Am Spyder 2016 F3 LTD. GoPro 5 Black, Samsung S22 Ultra, Huawei GT2pro Smartwatch. Samsung S6 Lite Tablet
I used Astrill for years, works well. I tried a few others and none performed near as well, but that may have been configuration or my PC. I don't use a VPN any more.
nztim: Circumventing geo blocking is not something to discuss on public forums
That is not the only thing VPNs are used for. And circumventing geo-blocking is not illegal, so there is nothing wrong with discussing it.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
if youre after one for purely for online privacy id recommend Mullvad,
With Mullvad you dont even need an email address or hand over any personal details to sign up and can take crypto or cash as one of their payment options!
only "downside" to Mullvad is that they dont have a NZ exit node so you'll be piping out Australia for your day to day stuff and they're kind expensive at 5 euro a month
gehenna:
@nztim leave the moderating to the moderators. Discussing technology is the point of this forum. There's no mention of the intent of the Op, so don't jump to conclusions.
Thanks for the support @Gehenna-thats what I thought. Was taken aback a little bit
GZMCC. Lenovo Yoga C640. 8 gb Ram and 256Gb SSD, Cam Am Spyder 2016 F3 LTD. GoPro 5 Black, Samsung S22 Ultra, Huawei GT2pro Smartwatch. Samsung S6 Lite Tablet
If you only care about price there are frequently lifetime VPN subscriptions sold on StackSocial.com.
Well I used Cyberghost for a month and didnt find it much chop. Its certainly cheaper. but whats the point in that if it doesnt work to well.
Ive tried ExpressVpn for 24 hrs and love it. Everything works. Minimal disconnects.
GZMCC. Lenovo Yoga C640. 8 gb Ram and 256Gb SSD, Cam Am Spyder 2016 F3 LTD. GoPro 5 Black, Samsung S22 Ultra, Huawei GT2pro Smartwatch. Samsung S6 Lite Tablet