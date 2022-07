I don't know how prisoners even get into a position in the first place to take over a prison. Seems like poor control by the staff to me.

Anyway... if the prisoners have genuine grievances then they have my sympathy* but I'm not sure that rioting and burning down the prison is a constructive solution.

Prison management seems to be waiting the prisoners out at a cost of the prison being severely damaged. I don't know they don't send in their trained riot control people. They ought to be able to outnumber and outmatch the prisoners with 'less lethal' weapons such they they should be able to get this under control.

*another article suggested things like having toilet paper withheld is one of the grievances. That sort of thing shouldn't be withheld unless there is a genuine reason, eg prisoners doing things like blocking up toilets and causing other problems.