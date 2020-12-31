Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What I won't miss about 2020
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15520 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#280643 31-Dec-2020 09:23
As this horrendous year draws to a close, Maybe it is fitting to list all the awful things about it that we hope won’t be part of the next one. Think of it as like writing little prayers on slips of paper and chucking them into a fire. If magical thinking is your thing, maybe this act will help prevent their return.

 

Some things are so crushingly obvious they shouldn’t even have to be mentioned, so I will get them out of the way right now: Covid 19, Donald Trump, QAnon. What other soul-suckers from 2020 can we better do without in 2021? 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

MaxineN
1039 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2628365 31-Dec-2020 09:32
I won't miss covid although it's still heavily affecting me now as I can't visit my family in both the US and UK.

I'm not going to miss my alcoholism (clean since May) that I gained during lock down.

I'm not going to miss work.
Won't miss trump.

2021 will all be about mental health recovery and other personal projects. Will also include weight loss.





SirHumphreyAppleby
1976 posts

Uber Geek


  #2628366 31-Dec-2020 09:33
What other soul-suckers from 2020 can we better do without in 2021?

 

Making every issue political and/or assigning blame.

 

Facts increasingly becoming irrelevant. As a great philosopher once said, "You take the good, you take the bad, you take them both and there you have the facts of life."

KiwiSurfer
1011 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2628382 31-Dec-2020 10:22
Online learning. As a teacher (and as a student doing a post grad diploma in specialist teaching) it's been a horrid year of being forced to teach/learn online. IMHO, online learning has its place, yes, but for many face-to-face learning is much more valuable. Fingers crossed there's not another big lockdown in 2021 forcing us back online again... 🤞



Geektastic
16753 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2628388 31-Dec-2020 10:34
I will miss the amusement of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

 

 

 

I miss tourism but on the whole, 2021 has been a pretty good year for us on a personal level so little I can objectively complain about on that front.

 

Although I miss running our tourism business, since I cannot with no tourists from overseas and am unlikely to be able to in 2021 IMO, the challenge of that will throw up opportunities elsewhere to do something else at least pro tem so that will be interesting.

 

It would be nice to see the back of COVID but I do not think we will and neither do I think the vaccines will turn out to be quite the silver bullet that they have been marketed as.





MikeB4
17090 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2628393 31-Dec-2020 10:47
For me it has been an Annus horribilis so I am happy to bid farvel to it all with the exception of getting our caravan and our 40th wedding anniversary

gehenna
7357 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2628404 31-Dec-2020 11:31
Tiger King

invisibleman18
957 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2629045 1-Jan-2021 21:24
Had a bad start to the year last January with my partner's car engine blowing up resulting in us waiting 4 hours in the middle of nowhere to get towed, then the hot water cylinder died in the same week and we both suffered concussions in separate incidents. February would be better we said. Ruptured my achilles playing tennis at 9am on Feb 1st leading to a cancelled trip and several months of rehab ahead. March would be better we said...

Got engaged in August though so ended on a high.

