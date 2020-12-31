As this horrendous year draws to a close, Maybe it is fitting to list all the awful things about it that we hope won’t be part of the next one. Think of it as like writing little prayers on slips of paper and chucking them into a fire. If magical thinking is your thing, maybe this act will help prevent their return.
Some things are so crushingly obvious they shouldn’t even have to be mentioned, so I will get them out of the way right now: Covid 19, Donald Trump, QAnon. What other soul-suckers from 2020 can we better do without in 2021?