I will miss the amusement of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

I miss tourism but on the whole, 2021 has been a pretty good year for us on a personal level so little I can objectively complain about on that front.

Although I miss running our tourism business, since I cannot with no tourists from overseas and am unlikely to be able to in 2021 IMO, the challenge of that will throw up opportunities elsewhere to do something else at least pro tem so that will be interesting.

It would be nice to see the back of COVID but I do not think we will and neither do I think the vaccines will turn out to be quite the silver bullet that they have been marketed as.