Happy New Year!
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15520 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#280658 1-Jan-2021 00:00
Thank goodness 2020 is over! Don't let the door hit your bum on the way out.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

 1 | 2 | 3
Tinkerisk
1934 posts

Uber Geek


  #2628752 1-Jan-2021 00:01
Happy New Year! (despite I have still to wait 12 hours until ...)




kingjj
Baby Get Shaky!
1725 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2628753 1-Jan-2021 00:03
Happy New Year all!

Wakrak
968 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2628754 1-Jan-2021 00:06
Fireworks everywhere in downtown Hamilton



JaseNZ
2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2628755 1-Jan-2021 00:11
Yay thats another one down.

 

Oh look another badge yipee.

 

Happy new year everybody lets hope we all stay above ground. 




MaxineN
1040 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2628756 1-Jan-2021 00:14
Wakrak:

Fireworks everywhere in downtown Hamilton


I accidentally fell asleep and then woke up to very loud fireworks.
Needless to say it set off every car alarm in our street.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74056 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2628757 1-Jan-2021 00:16
Happy 2021 folks. All the best to you, your family and friends.




xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11955 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2628759 1-Jan-2021 00:47
HNY to all

 

Very quiet up on the coast...... even our usual raging party was dead.  Just noone in the mood for a good blow out.

 

It'll happen tho... :)

 

 




floydbloke
2830 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2628803 1-Jan-2021 01:12
Happy New Year Geekzone.  Wellington put on a stunner today, made for a great night on the waterfront to watch the fireworks.

 

 

 




michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11000 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2628804 1-Jan-2021 01:16
Happy New Year to all!

 




1024kb
965 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2628806 1-Jan-2021 01:39
2021 arrives in rural Waikato




FineWine
2378 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2628809 1-Jan-2021 07:27
Here is to Team New Zealand have a Happy, Safe and Healthy New Year everyone .




ubernoob
576 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2628810 1-Jan-2021 07:36
Happy New Year All

CYaBro
3815 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2628813 1-Jan-2021 07:50
Happy new year! Hope it’s a good one for all of you.

Handle9
7698 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2628814 1-Jan-2021 08:04
Happy New Year everyone. An hour to go here in Dubai, needless to say I've heard fireworks every hour.on the hour since 8pm.

2020 FRO and don't come back, I'm hoping for a much better year for everyone this year.

Geektastic
16754 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2628819 1-Jan-2021 08:22
Happy New Year all.

I actually forgot it was NYE! SWMBO was abed by 2200 and although I was awake at midnight, I completely forgot it was NYE.





