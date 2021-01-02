xpd: FB and TM pricing for old PC's make me cringe. Sad thing is, people buy them thinking its great :(

I'm slightly guilty of not doing my homework before clicking the Trademe "buy now" button. Bought an HP EliteDesk 800 G2 SFF PC with i5-6500, 500GB HDD & 8 GB RAM for $350..

Wanted to upgrade the CPU to the i7-6700 which is the top model for this particular machine. People were asking around $300 just for the CPU!

I had a win though, after keeping an eye on Trademe, I managed to purchase a second 800 G2 complete with i7-6700, 32GB RAM and 2x256 SSD for $250, much better!

No wonder identical PCs beind sold by the same vendor ended up going for over $400since the Buy Now wasn't used.. I think he realised that he'd listed the first one for not enough, as he'd bumped the pricing up (fair enough too).

Think I'll sell the original one since it's surplus to requirements now.