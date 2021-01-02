Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic Silly Facebook Marketplace posts
Wakrak

971 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280672 2-Jan-2021 12:33
ya classic CPU from 'Cool Master', pushing the price out to 2k with a random Asus GPU

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
1976 posts

Uber Geek


  #2629278 2-Jan-2021 12:56
If the chair he is offering is a brand new Herman Miller Aeron, it might be worth $2k. Personally, I'd be sending the computer to e-waste rather than trying to offload it to anyone.

l43a2
1687 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2629285 2-Jan-2021 13:16
once i seen the CPU...... wow..





Wakrak

971 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2629351 2-Jan-2021 15:20
He just got back to me. It's a GT640 ...... 🙁 



l43a2
1687 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2629353 2-Jan-2021 15:25
Wakrak:

 

He just got back to me. It's a GT640 ...... 🙁 

 

 

 

 

Bargin!!!





xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11961 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2629356 2-Jan-2021 15:28
FB and TM pricing for old PC's make me cringe. Sad thing is, people buy them thinking its great :(

 

 




Mehrts
500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2629376 2-Jan-2021 16:23
xpd:

 

FB and TM pricing for old PC's make me cringe. Sad thing is, people buy them thinking its great :(

 

 

 

I'm slightly guilty of not doing my homework before clicking the Trademe "buy now" button. Bought an HP EliteDesk 800 G2 SFF PC with i5-6500, 500GB HDD & 8 GB RAM for $350..

 

Wanted to upgrade the CPU to the i7-6700 which is the top model for this particular machine. People were asking around $300 just for the CPU!

 

I had a win though, after keeping an eye on Trademe, I managed to purchase a second 800 G2 complete with i7-6700, 32GB RAM and 2x256 SSD for $250, much better!
No wonder identical PCs beind sold by the same vendor ended up going for over $400since the Buy Now wasn't used.. I think he realised that he'd listed the first one for not enough, as he'd bumped the pricing up (fair enough too).

 

Think I'll sell the original one since it's surplus to requirements now.

