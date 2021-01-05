sir1963: This will give is time to look at how this new regime will pan out, it may be worth leaving them empty.

This is already occurring. Ghost houses, where people are then relying on capital gains. Already there are people who would prefer to leave them empty, than having to deal with a hassles of renting them out, for little return compared to the capital gains. But this then reduces NZs building stock and supply, and we don't have the resources to build enough new homes as it is, especially with our record immigration numbers pre covid, which I imagine will return to record numbers in a few years.

But leaving them empty only works though if capital gains continue on their current trajectory. But nothing much is being done to stop this trajectory.

If I owned multiple properties, at the moment I would certainly consider just leaving them empty. Especially if these new rules are going to cause problems. I wouldn't be too happy if I had built a new house, then rented it out, and then the tenants wanted to paint rooms or do other minor changes which could mean screwing things into walls etc. Although they have to restore things back to how they were, doing this up to the high standard of a new build wouldn't be easy, as many would probably be DIYing it. It is why many rentals are pretty tired and run down, because landlords don't want to rent out a house and risk tenants that don't take good care of things. It is why many would prefer to rent out to family, who you know will look after the place.

IMO NZ needs a ghost house tax, and to make sure our housing stock is all used, unless there is good reason for a house to be empty. . IMO we need more people with rentals exiting the market, to then allow people who are renting and are locked out of buying, the ability to buy. We need to increase the number of people who own, as our home ownership rate percentage is at historic lows. Although I heard one NZ property expert disputing this.

I think some of these changes look good though, and more fair for renters. But I would also like to see changes made to real estate agents, so the rules are more fair to prospective buyers. At the moment, I think it is all too geared towards sellers. As an example, at the moment, potential buyers may have to pay a lot for due diligence before an auction, for property inspections, LIMs, BIMs etc, only to waste all that money and time if they don't win the auction. This is a common complaint I hear.