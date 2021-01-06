Bought a Samsung 50 inch 4K tv from PBTech on the 27th Nov.

Everything was fine for the first 2 weeks, 3rd week it was not used as I was in hospital for surgery.

4th week the video just cuts out (black screen) but the audio is still playing.

Contacted PBTech and they fobbed us off to Samsung as they said they will handle it.

A Samsung repairman arrived around the 27th Dec and replaced a ciruit board.

The tv worked for about 3 or 4 days before they same problem happened again, black tv screen but audio playing from the tv channel.

Can anyone tell me what are our rights ? wife wants a replacement tv from Samsung.

Samsung said a technician can replace the panel on the tv and see if that works if not they will replace the tv.

They also said that we could request a replacement that has to go through a "Case Manager" ( takes 1-2 weeks) and then no guarantee of getting a replacement tv.

Basically we have had a brand new tv for 5 weeks and have only had about 3 weeks usage out of it.

Can someone tell me what are our legal rights or options in NZ for us ?