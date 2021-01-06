Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic Faulty new Samsung tv ... where do we stand ?
GeekGuy

540 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280720 6-Jan-2021 11:02
Bought a Samsung 50 inch 4K tv from PBTech on the 27th Nov.
Everything was fine for the first 2 weeks, 3rd week it was not used as I was in hospital for surgery.
4th week the video just cuts out (black screen) but the audio is still playing.
Contacted PBTech and they fobbed us off to Samsung as they said they will handle it.
A Samsung repairman arrived around the 27th Dec and replaced a ciruit board.
The tv worked for about 3 or 4 days before they same problem happened again, black tv screen but audio playing from the tv channel.

 

Can anyone tell me what are our rights ? wife wants a replacement tv from Samsung.
Samsung said a technician can replace the panel on the tv and see if that works if not they will replace the tv.
They also said that we could request a replacement that has to go through a "Case Manager" ( takes 1-2 weeks) and then no guarantee of getting a replacement tv.

 

Basically we have had a brand new tv for 5 weeks and have only had about 3 weeks usage out of it.
Can someone tell me what are our legal rights or options in NZ for us ?

 1 | 2
gregmcc
2030 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2631073 6-Jan-2021 11:14
I know it's annoying when the brand new TV is broken, you have had 1 attempt at fixing the fault, this has failed. To be fair and reasonable they should be allowed to have a 2nd attempt at fixing the fault, after that it would fair for you to reject the  TV and demand a refund or replacement.

 

As far as PB Tech fobbing you off to Samsung, remember you paid retail price at a retail store, your sale of goods contract is with PB Tech not Samsung, you can if you wish "help out" PB Tech and deal directly with Samsung, but at the end of the day it's up to PB Tech to provide the after sales service.

 

Generally PB Tech offer reasonable prices, but their after sales customer service can be problematic, they do eventually do the right thing with a bit of a push.

 

 

Andib
1236 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2631075 6-Jan-2021 11:16
I would argue a 2 week old TV that can't display anything would count as a serious fault.
Push back towards PBTech as they are the retailer who have the CGA responsibility and argue it is a serious fault warranting a replacement or refund as specified in the CGA.

 

 

 

See: ​​Faulty products | Consumer Protection




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74078 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2631084 6-Jan-2021 11:25
And if they say anything different, remind them it is illegal to lie about CGA rights. 




gehenna
7360 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2631089 6-Jan-2021 11:42
2 weeks is DOA in my books.  Replacement or refund. 

Jase2985
11587 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2631173 6-Jan-2021 13:49
where are you playing the content from? straight from the TV or via HDMI/Other input source?

 

could be a faulty HDMI cable and nothing wrong with the TV at all

snnet
1339 posts

Uber Geek


  #2631180 6-Jan-2021 14:15
Jase2985:

 

where are you playing the content from? straight from the TV or via HDMI/Other input source?

 

could be a faulty HDMI cable and nothing wrong with the TV at all

 

 

OP specifies tv channel in the first post -- I've had this with Samsung as well (though this one didn't work from the get go), as I was installing the TV for the customer they said I should go "the extra mile" and package it up and bring the tv directly to them -- HAH yeah right. I said, no no no, the customer has purchased the tv from one of your customers, YOU sort it out with them

 

I do like Samsung TVs as far as brands go, but their warranty service can be a bit rubbish

Eva888
1143 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2631189 6-Jan-2021 14:36
We had a similar issue with our 50 inch Samsung from HN. After mucking around with HN I rang Samsung direct on the number stuck on the back of the TV. They were exceedingly helpful and eventually sent me a special firmware upgrade on a stick. Problem still continued, it was turning itself on randomly when we left the house and had turned it off. Technicians came and took it away, left a loan TV for us and changed a faulty board. No issues since then. I find Samsung to be most helpful and sympathetic to deal with.



snnet
1339 posts

Uber Geek


  #2631191 6-Jan-2021 14:37
Eva888: We had a similar issue with our 50 inch Samsung from HN. After mucking around with HN I rang Samsung direct on the number stuck on the back of the TV. They were exceedingly helpful and eventually sent me a special firmware upgrade on a stick. Problem still continued, it was turning itself on randomly when we left the house and had turned it off. Technicians came and took it away, left a loan TV for us and changed a faulty board. No issues since then. I find Samsung to be most helpful and sympathetic to deal with.

 

What a contrast of experience! 

 

That would freak me out, though. I'd think someone was playing a trick on me or some relative that had passed thought it'd be hilarious to haunt me

 

GeekGuy

540 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2631214 6-Jan-2021 15:00
Jase2985:

 

where are you playing the content from? straight from the TV or via HDMI/Other input source?

 

could be a faulty HDMI cable and nothing wrong with the TV at all

 

 

I have a Vodafone TV box and a Firetv 4K plugged straight into the HDMI input.

 

I have no tv aerial so stream everything.

 

The tv when we first turned on recognised the Vodafone TV and FireTV with no problems.

 

After the first breakdown and a circuit board was replaced, the VTV was not recognised and setup manually by the tech.

 

The FireTV just did not work at all.

 

"Samsung Customer Service Centre" stated that we could get a tech to repair it ( I said we already had one try) or we could put in 

 

a "request" for a replacement or a "request" for a refund with no guarantee they will do either.

 

I just said we want a full refund ... we have had enough of it not working at all.

 

I should have taken it back to PBTech but have had open surgery just before xmas, been immobile for a little bit and am

 

on pain killers.

gehenna
7360 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2631217 6-Jan-2021 15:01
If you want a refund talk to the retailer. You've taken reasonable steps, the device is DOA, they have to comply.

Jase2985
11587 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2631227 6-Jan-2021 15:13
@GeekGuy so you have tried a new HDMI cable?

Jase2985
11587 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2631230 6-Jan-2021 15:14
snnet:

 

OP specifies tv channel in the first post

 

 

TV Channel's come from streaming sources as well...

snnet
1339 posts

Uber Geek


  #2631313 6-Jan-2021 18:10
Jase2985:

 

snnet:

 

OP specifies tv channel in the first post

 

 

TV Channel's come from streaming sources as well...

 

 

This is true. I guess I'm old school when I see tv channel I immediately think tuner on the TV <3

bfginger
1231 posts

Uber Geek


  #2638455 19-Jan-2021 21:56
Samsung has long been the least reliable of the 4 main brands. Their high end models should have better build quality but they aren't the brand to get if you really want to avoid this with a consumer television. If you can get a refund you may have better luck with a Sony or a Panasonic.

GeekGuy

540 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2638612 20-Jan-2021 10:16
bfginger:

 

 

 

Samsung has long been the least reliable of the 4 main brands. Their high end models should have better build quality but they aren't the brand to get if you really want to avoid this with a consumer television. If you can get a refund you may have better luck with a Sony or a Panasonic.

 

 

 

 

It is actually the first and last time I will buy a Samsung TV.

 

My last 3 TV's I bought have been Panasonic and they are still working including a 42 " Plasma that was bought around 10 years ago.

 

As an update, they have "accepted" my request for a refund last week and picked the tv up yesterday.

 

I also ended up buying a 58" Panasonic from JBHiFi (which makes 4 Panasonics now).

 

Thanks to everyone for all the advice.

 1 | 2
