Sorry couldnt think of a better title, I was a bit curious about this article (not the immigration aspect);

https://amp.tvnz.co.nz/news/story/JTJGY29udGVudCUyRnR2bnolMkZvbmVuZXdzJTJGc3RvcnklMkYyMDIxJTJGMDElMkYwNiUyRmltbWlncmF0aW9uLXRyaWJ1bmFsLWxldHMtbWFuLXN0YXktaW4tbmV3LXplYWxhbmQtYWZ0ZXItdmVuZ2VmdWw=

Not sure if someone knows more about the legalities here. The article says;

"The charge was later withdrawn and he was given a diversion. He completed a non-violence programme."

So my understanding is that diversion can come about as a way to not get a criminal record - so charges withdrawn by the Police etc and you do some sort of agreed rehabilitation. This kind of matches up with the statement above (ie enrolled in a programme).

In this case it appears to be a case of a malicious intent from the other party.

Why would you get diversion for that? Surely it would just be thrown out and end of story?