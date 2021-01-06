TechnoGuy001:

Just wondering if anyone here scans allot of 1D barcodes, especially quite dense / small codes that have been badly printed, like the long CourierPost codes, "3333555555777701AKL005ON" (Code 128)
Like partly faded codes, or very very little spacing between the lines.
I currently use a CCD scanner from AliExpress (NETUM W6-X) which works 90% of the time, but when it doesn't it really slows me down.
Any recommendations? It's for indoor use, so doesn't need to be rugged, but would like wireless.
Honeywell and Zebra seem to be the leading companies from what I read, but there is a lot of marking talk on there sites so hard to tell which are actually good at scanning difficult to read codes.