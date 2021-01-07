Hi everyone,

I have a large UPS which is mainly used to power medical equipment. I have Duchenne muscular dystrophy and have been on a ventilator 24/7 since 2006 which is why/when the UPS was installed.

This UPS has never had its batteries tested and I'm not sure if they need replacing.

Does anyone know of a company that does UPS maintenance for a reasonable price?

I live in Palmerston North with my parents and brother who has the same condition. Our financial situation is not that great so any help would be greatly appreciated.

The UPS is an Eaton 9130 2000VA with 40 batteries in a rack.