Anyone want a drawing done?
#280764 8-Jan-2021 17:21
My lovely SO wants some subjects for practicing her "speed drawing" and asked me to post on here - if anyone wants one done then either post photos or a link to a higher resolution photo here or flick me a DM and I'll pass it onto her. The higher the resolution, the better.

 

Photos must be:
1) High resolution (no potato photos please!).
2) Clear.
3) Include Faces.
4) Not a large group of people (be nice to her!) and
5) Yourself or of your family.

 

Also - drawings may be posted here (with permission) once done and may be used on her Reddit to gain something known as Karma that she can rub in my face. You're free to use the drawings in any way you like.

 

Some examples of people she's drawn from /r/redditgetsdrawn/:
https://imgur.com/a/MjSYsiv
https://imgur.com/a/05GbE6M
https://imgur.com/a/ldS6M9m
https://imgur.com/a/ERuGEAu
https://imgur.com/a/RnEMni5

 

This is a free offering for anyone who wants it.

 


Thanks!




  #2632549 8-Jan-2021 18:22
Does she do animals? I wouldn't mind some drawings of my beloved cats. How much does she want for them?

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

  #2632560 8-Jan-2021 19:18
@Rikkitic She does! Has quite a bit more experience with animals so isn't included in the free offering above but I think she'll be happy to do a commission.

 

Some examples (from her Reddit):

 

Chonky Kereru: https://i.redd.it/9aad55rt6k161.jpg
Hairless Cats: https://i.redd.it/kh06gpl15yt51.png
My Dog Morpheus (Newfoundland): https://i.redd.it/h14xllk4kxt51.jpg
Another Colourful Dog: https://i.redd.it/owgspxrm4gp51.jpg




  #2632582 8-Jan-2021 20:15
I would say better half rather than significant other.... as she is way cooler than you. :)




and




  #2632613 8-Jan-2021 22:29
michaelmurfy:

 

@Rikkitic She does! Has quite a bit more experience with animals so isn't included in the free offering above but I think she'll be happy to do a commission.

 

Some examples (from her Reddit):

 

Chonky Kereru: https://i.redd.it/9aad55rt6k161.jpg
Hairless Cats: https://i.redd.it/kh06gpl15yt51.png
My Dog Morpheus (Newfoundland): https://i.redd.it/h14xllk4kxt51.jpg
Another Colourful Dog: https://i.redd.it/owgspxrm4gp51.jpg

 

 

Very good, especially the hairless cats. I probably can't afford her but I will look for a suitable photo and get back to you for a quote.

 

 

 

 




  #2632932 9-Jan-2021 20:40
michaelmurfy:

Some examples of people she's drawn

 

 

Wow.

