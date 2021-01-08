michaelmurfy:

My lovely SO wants some subjects for practicing her "speed drawing" and asked me to post on here - if anyone wants one done then either post photos or a link to a higher resolution photo here or flick me a DM and I'll pass it onto her. The higher the resolution, the better.

Photos must be:

1) High resolution (no potato photos please!).

2) Clear.

3) Include Faces.

4) Not a large group of people (be nice to her!) and

5) Yourself or of your family.

Also - drawings may be posted here (with permission) once done and may be used on her Reddit to gain something known as Karma that she can rub in my face. You're free to use the drawings in any way you like.

Some examples of people she's drawn from /r/redditgetsdrawn/:

https://imgur.com/a/MjSYsiv

https://imgur.com/a/05GbE6M

https://imgur.com/a/ldS6M9m

https://imgur.com/a/ERuGEAu

https://imgur.com/a/RnEMni5





This is a free offering for anyone who wants it.



Thanks!