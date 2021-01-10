Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
JaseNZ

#280781 10-Jan-2021 17:13
Pretty serious stuff.

 

 

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/123909468/reserve-bank-urgently-responding-to-illegal-breach-of-data-system




JaseNZ

  #2633135 10-Jan-2021 17:16
The bank issued a statement shortly after 2pm on Sunday saying a “third party file sharing service” used by the bank to share and store some sensitive information, had been illegally accessed.

 

 

 

Bugger they need to stop using torrents. 😁




mgeek
  #2633143 10-Jan-2021 17:38
I'm impressed they managed to avoid saying 'hacked' throughout the entire article, and went with the (typically far more accurate) 'illegally accessed'.

 

They'll have to stop using money123 as their password now...

Jiriteach
  #2633189 10-Jan-2021 18:04
“third party file sharing service” - wonder how many others are affected as well as which third party file sharing service!



Andib
  #2633195 10-Jan-2021 18:26
mgeek:

I'm impressed they managed to avoid saying 'hacked' throughout the entire article, and went with the (typically far more accurate) 'illegally accessed'.


They'll have to stop using money123 as their password now...



Yep without knowing more & the fact that 'hack' hasn't been mentioned sounds like someone got phished




Geektastic
  #2633222 10-Jan-2021 19:10
Jiriteach: “third party file sharing service” - wonder how many others are affected as well as which third party file sharing service!

 

 

 

Is it Mega? A discount from KDC?





JaseNZ

  #2633224 10-Jan-2021 19:19
Either way this is a pretty serious hack and I am sure more will come out over the next few days.

 

As for KDC is he even still around and whats he up to ??




SomeoneSomewhere
  #2633229 10-Jan-2021 19:24
Andib:
mgeek:

 

I'm impressed they managed to avoid saying 'hacked' throughout the entire article, and went with the (typically far more accurate) 'illegally accessed'.

 

 

 

They'll have to stop using money123 as their password now...

 



Yep without knowing more it, the fact that 'hacks hasn't been mentioned sounds like someone got phished

 

Or the old 'whoops, forgot the access controls on the AWS bucket' - though that generally wouldn't be illegal.



neb

neb
  #2633247 10-Jan-2021 20:07
SomeoneSomewhere:

Or the old 'whoops, forgot the access controls on the AWS bucket' -

 

 

"I know! We'll solve that problem by putting it in the cloud!".

 

 

Looking at the story, it's not clear how serious it really was, "may include some commercially and personally sensitive information" doesn't sound like too much, possibly financial reports shared out to companies or something.

neb

neb
  #2633261 10-Jan-2021 20:44
Stu1:

Hopefully it’s not AML information often requested from banks which is uploaded to the RBNZ, this data often includes personal customer information and data 

 

 

Ouch! Hadn't considered it could have been data flowing the other way, if it's AML data that would be serious.

 

 

(For the rest of the class, AML is anti money-laundering data, so records of transactions over a certain amount, the leaking of which could make you a target for crooks).

mattwnz
  #2633304 10-Jan-2021 23:49
Cloud file sharing services are common and widely used. There is a lack of information about what this means or the seriousness of it. I hope more information about it is released to the public.

OmniouS
  #2633467 11-Jan-2021 11:05
The file sharing service in question is one that I haven't heard of before.

 

The vulnerability is extremely serious and the vendor is notifying their customers directly regarding how to patch.

Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2633471 11-Jan-2021 11:10
Not mega?




OmniouS
  #2633474 11-Jan-2021 11:17
Batman: Not mega?
Not Mega

frankv
  #2633485 11-Jan-2021 11:44
OmniouS:

 

Not Mega

 

 

L33tMega? Mega.ru? 收件人Mega?

 

😏

Scotdownunder
  #2633651 11-Jan-2021 14:34
Wonder if this was tied to the Solarwinds hack infecting the storage providers systems ?

