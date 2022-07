Journeyman: You reckon there's some money in that old wireless?

You can try contacting the HRSA, Historical Radio Society of Australia , about it, however you're probably not going to make a fortune on it, unless it's something extremely exotic the market is so small and the number of surviving sets large enough that the prices aren't driven very high. In addition typically anything this old will need considerable restoration (all the capacitors, mains cord, valves and sockets, etc). You may be better off keeping it as a memento of your dad.