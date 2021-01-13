Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicbuy quality t-shirts online?
Batman

Mad Scientist
27973 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#280826 13-Jan-2021 09:34
Send private message

where do y'all buy *quality t shirts online? doesn't matter if local or overseas - just not the $100-200 ones that seem to flood the kathmandu and macpacs - and then you touch and feel them and they are identical to the $15 cotton on and $5 kmart ones!

 

ideally under $30NZD ... but with cool designs, long sleeve etc. otherwise yeah i could get the cotton on ones - got a few already

 

I heard US / UK stores are cheapest but I can't find any in my searches.

 

Would be good to hear from peeps

 

 

 

*thick and holds their shape

 

*not the ones that look like cotton but feel a bit polyester when you touch them




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Create new topic
Geektastic
16781 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2634717 13-Jan-2021 09:55
Send private message

I often buy from the US via Amazon or from Lands End.





Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
Kookoo
564 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2634718 13-Jan-2021 09:57
Send private message

Depends on your definition of quality I guess. Rod and Gunn have a t-shirt sale on at $29 a pop.




Hello, Ground!

Wakrak
972 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2634722 13-Jan-2021 10:00
Send private message

Have heard good things about As Colour but have yet to try them myself 



neb

neb
6494 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2634728 13-Jan-2021 10:12
Send private message

Batman:

where do y'all buy *quality t shirts online? doesn't matter if local or overseas - just not the $100-200 ones that seem to flood the kathmandu and macpacs - and then you touch and feel them and they are identical to the $15 cotton on and $5 kmart ones!

 

 

Geeks don't pay for t-shirts, ever. They go to cons and get given them for free.

 

 

Turn in your geek card at the booth over there.

mgeek
108 posts

Master Geek


  #2634729 13-Jan-2021 10:17
Send private message

Global Culture do good quality t's & have some pretty neat designs (if that's the kind of thing you wanted?).

 

They have a few stores around the country - but online too:-
https://www.globalculture.co.nz/collections/mens-t-shirts

frankv
5101 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2634760 13-Jan-2021 11:10
Send private message

Dunno about online, but generally speaking T-shirts in the USA, even the cheap ones, are better quality than NZ ones.

 

Beware shipping costs from the USA can be as much as the shirt. :(

 

 

kobiak
1583 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2634766 13-Jan-2021 11:22
Send private message

all my tshirts from https://www.threadless.com/ for the past 6 years. however, they started to charge premium for better quality. I usually wait for $10-20 sale for all t-shirts




helping others at evgenyk.nz



timmmay
18554 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2634793 13-Jan-2021 12:37
Send private message

https://www.mrvintage.co.nz/ have nice quality t-shirts, thick and long lasting. Don't buy black in summer, they're significantly warmer than their gray / white ones.

shk292
2386 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2634822 13-Jan-2021 13:24
Send private message

Sports direct.com

Batman

Mad Scientist
27973 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2634825 13-Jan-2021 13:28
Send private message

Thanks all

I did try sports direct but their shipping cost for a product is the same as the product so in the end they're not cheap though i would buy something if needed




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Dulouz
812 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2634879 13-Jan-2021 15:51
Send private message

I use https://blanktees.co.nz/ - I just loaded up on a batch of Gildan's which are pretty good. My preference is for Hanes Beefy T but these are difficult to find in NZ. I find the necks collars of the AS Colours went turkey far too quickly.




Amanon

KiwiSurfer
1021 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2634963 13-Jan-2021 19:33
Send private message

Wakrak:

 

Have heard good things about As Colour but have yet to try them myself 

 

 

I've had incredibly bad luck with these. Maybe it's just that I wear AS t-shirt very frequently and/or wash them very frequently but they do wear out quite quickly. I throw out a few each year due to holes, yet I have cheapo ones from other brands (or off-brand ones even) that have lasted so long I eventually have to put them in the charity bins as I can't bear to throw away perfectly good (i.e. hole-less) shirts. However like you, I have heard lots of good things about AS and friends (including those in the business of designing T-Shirts etc) swear by AS. YMMV I guess.

Batman

Mad Scientist
27973 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2635054 13-Jan-2021 21:32
Send private message

Looked at all the above and found the 'biggest' current sale at Lands End so bought from them ...

 

fingers crossed ...

 

thanks

 

keep the recommendations coming as you never know which ones have a sale




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

gehenna
7364 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2635063 13-Jan-2021 21:56
Send private message

Mr Vintage is great

Wakrak
972 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2635331 14-Jan-2021 12:35
Send private message

Swandri currently have a clearance sale on. Tshirts down to $20

Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 