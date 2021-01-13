where do y'all buy *quality t shirts online? doesn't matter if local or overseas - just not the $100-200 ones that seem to flood the kathmandu and macpacs - and then you touch and feel them and they are identical to the $15 cotton on and $5 kmart ones!

ideally under $30NZD ... but with cool designs, long sleeve etc. otherwise yeah i could get the cotton on ones - got a few already

I heard US / UK stores are cheapest but I can't find any in my searches.

Would be good to hear from peeps

*thick and holds their shape

*not the ones that look like cotton but feel a bit polyester when you touch them