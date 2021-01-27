Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic Amazon duty and import fees are much higher?
heavenlywild

4233 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#281056 27-Jan-2021 12:04
I am looking at this laptop and notice the import charges are much higher than the 15% GST amount. I noticed the calculations going out of whack this year whereas back in December the numbers add up.

 

This is the item.

 

Price
NZD 1,840.99

 

AmazonGlobal Shipping

 

+NZD 48.12

 

Estimated Import Fees Deposit

 

+NZD 578.27

 

 

Total
NZD 2,467.38 ---> This figure should be around $2,170?

 

 

 

I understand Amazon says they would refund any difference if the import charges turn out to be lower, but why is the number quoted so much more inflated? Seemed to work out fine back in December.

 

 

1101
3052 posts

Uber Geek


  #2643018 27-Jan-2021 12:42
Being over NZ$1000 , there may be additional charges , not just the gst. and additional documentation & processing

 

https://www.customs.govt.nz/about-us/news/important-notices/new-gst-rules-for-low-value-imported-goods/

 

Consignments or goods valued over NZ$1000 must be cleared on a standard Import Declaration, and the Import Entry Transaction Fee (IETF) and MPI’s BSEL will be charged.

heavenlywild

4233 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2643033 27-Jan-2021 13:00
OK thanks for that. I did go to "what's my duty" site and other than GST they didn't state anything else.

 

 

rb99
2438 posts

Uber Geek


  #2643037 27-Jan-2021 13:09
Probably irrelevant as it was quite a while ago, but in March / April 2019 I got a laptop from the UK, and the prices were -

 

Laptop 832pounds (no VAT)

 

P&P 38 pounds

 

Import fees deposit estimate 105pounds

 

which is what I actually paid and seems about right to me.

 

Had to do that Customs Import thing as well.




rb99

