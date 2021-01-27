heavenlywild

I am looking at this laptop and notice the import charges are much higher than the 15% GST amount. I noticed the calculations going out of whack this year whereas back in December the numbers add up.

This is the item.

Price

NZD 1,840.99

AmazonGlobal Shipping

+NZD 48.12

Estimated Import Fees Deposit

+NZD 578.27

Total

NZD 2,467.38 ---> This figure should be around $2,170?

I understand Amazon says they would refund any difference if the import charges turn out to be lower, but why is the number quoted so much more inflated? Seemed to work out fine back in December.