So, I ordered something from AliExpress (Free Shipping), to be delivered to me at my work address. I follow it on Track & Trace, and it is apparently delivered. But no-one at work knows anything about it. I submit a ticket to Courier Post support, and I get a call back. "The parcel was in a too-cheap-for-courier-delivery postage category, so they have delivered it (and, being signature-required, signed for it in my name) to my company's PO Box". Hmmm, points for inventiveness and blind adherence to the rules, but it would have been cheaper and easier and quicker to just give it to the courier driver who comes round here every day, and fulfil their obligation to the sender to deliver it to the address that they specified. As indeed happened with another parcel from AliExpress yesterday.

However, the PO Box belongs to a different branch of my company. So I've chased it up with the branch manager, and they haven't actually received it.

Back to the NZPost Call Centre. Three days in a row they have told me that the parcel, via "GPS tracking", is located at the Mail Centre. (There is no way for Joe Public to contact the Mail Centre except to physically go there. No email. No phone. It's like they're in the 1920s or something.) Each time, I am promised that the Call Centre person will chase it up with the Mail Centre. To be fair, we have made some progress... the Call Centre has a record of messaging the Mail Centre (on some kind of internal, non-email messaging system... I envisage one of those pneumatic tube popular a century ago in department stores) this morning. There is no way to find out the status of this request. The latest Call Centre operator opined that a search of the entire Mail Centre was probably underway, and that this would take some time.