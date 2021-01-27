Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor. If investing please consider our affiliate links for new accounts: Sharesies or Hatch. To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsFinance and wealth managementSchedular payments and tax rates
blackjack17

1506 posts

Uber Geek


#281061 27-Jan-2021 16:49
Send private message

So I had to fill out an ir330c for some contract work I do and I noticed when having to select a tax rate that there is a massive range of tax rates based on what type of contract work you do.

 

From 10.5% for home help, 15% for being a guard, 20% for modeling to 33% for being an examiner.

 

https://www.ird.govt.nz/-/media/project/ir/home/documents/forms-and-guides/ir300---ir399/ir330c/ir330c-2019.pdf 

 

 

I thought one of the advantages of the NZ tax system is that it is relatively simple.

 

 

 

Does anyone know why these different rates exist?

 

 

 

 

 

 




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit

Create new topic
antoniosk
2257 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2643138 27-Jan-2021 16:53
Send private message

When you first complete the declaration, unless you’re really familiar with your personal situation it can be quite complicated to settle on a right that’s fair and reasonable. So the table is more of a guy to help you pick out a fault initial rate until you actually start earning and actually can settle what should be a more appropriate rate.

 

 

 

It’s also designed to guide people so they don’t trying to default to the lowest possible tax rate thinking that’s the right thing to do, instead settling on something that’s more appropriate that what’s likely to apply ongoing.




________

 

Antoniosk

 

 

Click to see full size

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
surfisup1000
5095 posts

Uber Geek


  #2643141 27-Jan-2021 16:58
Send private message

My theory is that these rates are 'guess' at what your tax rate might be using IRD industry averages. 

 

So , just choose your category.  At the end of the tax year, you'll file an IR3 which makes an adjustment depending your actual income.

 

 

blackjack17

1506 posts

Uber Geek


  #2643147 27-Jan-2021 17:08
Send private message

surfisup1000:

 

My theory is that these rates are 'guess' at what your tax rate might be using IRD industry averages. 

 

So , just choose your category.  At the end of the tax year, you'll file an IR3 which makes an adjustment depending your actual income.

 

 

 

 

 

 

So at the end of the day people will still get taxed at the 10.5% / 17.5% / 30% / 33% tax rates on their income?




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit



cshwone
899 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2643170 27-Jan-2021 17:54
Send private message

blackjack17:

surfisup1000:


My theory is that these rates are 'guess' at what your tax rate might be using IRD industry averages. 


So , just choose your category.  At the end of the tax year, you'll file an IR3 which makes an adjustment depending your actual income.


 



 


So at the end of the day people will still get taxed at the 10.5% / 17.5% / 30% / 33% tax rates on their income?



At the end of the FY you're reconciled for tax against your total income.

My wife has two jobs. First is taxed at PAYE rates. The second is taxed at 30% .At the end of the year we get a big rebate as her total for the year doesn't take her into the 30% bracket.

So the tables above are only good for an initial assessment for your primary employment

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 