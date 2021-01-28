A physical shop! The novelty. Thanks for your note about magnetic vs. friction brakes - that was really useful in narrowing down my search, and for setting a reasonable expectation for price point. In the end, I bought an Elite Maverick 2. Again, zero reviews anywhere but it felt fine in the shop.

Here's my review based on two days of use, in case Elite Fitness decide not to publish it:

"Good bike, but quality and quality control of electronics leaves a bit to be desired.

I don't have experience with spin bikes, but I love the different programs, distance/time etc. countdown mode and that gears can be adjusted via physical buttons and on the display. Overall, it's comfortable and provides a good workout.

The up/down front gear buttons weren't working after assembly. I eventually discovered that this was due to the manufacturer putting a screw through the wire - fortunately this was resolved by just moving the wire out of the way and putting the handlebar back together.

Also, the display's screen was scratched after just one day with just a fingernail, as it uses what seems like super cheap plastic. Polishing it out with plastic polish was futile and just made things worse. For something at this price-point, I would have hoped for better build quality of the display unit.

The built-in heart rate sensor is so inaccurate to be worthless. This means that one of the modes - adjusting resistance based on heart rate - is also not hugely useful. The manual does note that pairing an external heart rate sensor improves accuracy, but this depends on Bluetooth - a feature which appears to be an "optional extra".

So, mixed feelings overall. It's fine, but a few tweaks could have made it significantly better."