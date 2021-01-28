Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHealth and fitnessElite Volt Spin Bike - any good?
nullpainter

16 posts

Geek


#281088 28-Jan-2021 20:44
Send private message

Hi there,

 

I'm keen on getting a spin bike and, like another thread I found on here, I'm a little overwhelmed by the choice. Was thinking of the Elite Volt from Elite Fitness for no particular reason apart from that it looks nice, isn't too cheap, isn't too expensive and has a belt drive.

 

The rational part of me wonders how sensible it is to spend $450 on something which has a grand total of four reviews and zero mentions elsewhere on the internet. I presume this is just some rebranded generic Chinese spin bike rather than something designed specifically for Elite Fitness (edit: my cynicism may be unfounded; on their site they indicate that "...at Elite we have designed our own range of spin bikes over the last 25 years which have become market-leading products.")

 

 

PS. I see it's branded as a a 'JF (Just Fitness) Volt Spin Bike' in Australia.

Create new topic
1101
3052 posts

Uber Geek


  #2643956 29-Jan-2021 09:46
Send private message

Go into their shop & sit on it see it it feels OK .

 

Ideally , a magnetic brake has a better feel than a friction brake (adjusting resistance) , just my opinion .
The spin bike I had for a while had a friction brake, which would throw up fine particles to breath in .  Im sure that wouldnt be healthy , god knows whats in those
chinese felt friction pads .

 

Have a look on trademe. I bought a $250 chinese exercycle off trademe & its been fantastic the last 5+ years . It has a flywheel & mag braking so the feel is good .

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
nullpainter

16 posts

Geek


  #2644698 31-Jan-2021 13:11
Send private message

A physical shop! The novelty. Thanks for your note about magnetic vs. friction brakes - that was really useful in narrowing down my search, and for setting a reasonable expectation for price point. In the end, I bought an Elite Maverick 2. Again, zero reviews anywhere but it felt fine in the shop.

 

Here's my review based on two days of use, in case Elite Fitness decide not to publish it:

 

"Good bike, but quality and quality control of electronics leaves a bit to be desired.

 

I don't have experience with spin bikes, but I love the different programs, distance/time etc. countdown mode and that gears can be adjusted via physical buttons and on the display. Overall, it's comfortable and provides a good workout.

 

The up/down front gear buttons weren't working after assembly. I eventually discovered that this was due to the manufacturer putting a screw through the wire - fortunately this was resolved by just moving the wire out of the way and putting the handlebar back together.

 

Also, the display's screen was scratched after just one day with just a fingernail, as it uses what seems like super cheap plastic. Polishing it out with plastic polish was futile and just made things worse. For something at this price-point, I would have hoped for better build quality of the display unit.

 

The built-in heart rate sensor is so inaccurate to be worthless. This means that one of the modes - adjusting resistance based on heart rate - is also not hugely useful. The manual does note that pairing an external heart rate sensor improves accuracy, but this depends on Bluetooth - a feature which appears to be an "optional extra".

 

So, mixed feelings overall. It's fine, but a few tweaks could have made it significantly better."

nullpainter

16 posts

Geek


  #2644700 31-Jan-2021 13:15
Send private message

The wire in question. Obviously they didn't perform quality control of the pre-assembled components before shipping.

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 