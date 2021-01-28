Hi there,
I'm keen on getting a spin bike and, like another thread I found on here, I'm a little overwhelmed by the choice. Was thinking of the Elite Volt from Elite Fitness for no particular reason apart from that it looks nice, isn't too cheap, isn't too expensive and has a belt drive.
The rational part of me wonders how sensible it is to spend $450 on something which has a grand total of four reviews and zero mentions elsewhere on the internet. I presume this is just some rebranded generic Chinese spin bike rather than something designed specifically for Elite Fitness (edit: my cynicism may be unfounded; on their site they indicate that "...at Elite we have designed our own range of spin bikes over the last 25 years which have become market-leading products.")
PS. I see it's branded as a a 'JF (Just Fitness) Volt Spin Bike' in Australia.