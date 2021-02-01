Hi - long story short, some years ago my partner bought a cheap folding stool in Japan which has sentimental value.

I broke it, so I'd like to ship over a replacement.

I have found the stool on a Japanese website, but my early attempts to correspond weren't successful as I couldn't cross the language barrier via email.

So hoping someone on GZ may be fluent in written Japanese and would be happy to help me out by translating my email correspondence?

This would be a huge help, so many thanks in advance if someone is able to assist.