Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicSeeking help from someone who can correspond in Japanese
dafman

3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


#281131 1-Feb-2021 12:50
Send private message

Hi - long story short, some years ago my partner bought a cheap folding stool in Japan which has sentimental value.

 

I broke it, so I'd like to ship over a replacement.

 

I have found the stool on a Japanese website, but my early attempts to correspond weren't successful as I couldn't cross the language barrier via email.

 

So hoping someone on GZ may be fluent in written Japanese and would be happy to help me out by translating my email correspondence?

 

This would be a huge help, so many thanks in advance if someone is able to assist.

Create new topic
Linux
9109 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2645221 1-Feb-2021 13:08
Send private message

I take it you have tried to use Google translate?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
Behodar
8372 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2645232 1-Feb-2021 13:33
Send private message

I'm far from fluent in Japanese but I can tell you that Google Translate gives hilariously unintelligible translations.

dafman

3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2645233 1-Feb-2021 13:33
Send private message

Linux:

 

I take it you have tried to use Google translate?

 

 

Yes - which is ok for navigating their site, but I had issues with emails, but will try again.

 

Problem is their shipping is only within Japan, so I need to talk to them to request international shipping.



Linux
9109 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2645234 1-Feb-2021 13:35
Send private message

dafman:

 

Linux:

 

I take it you have tried to use Google translate?

 

 

Yes - which is ok for navigating their site, but I had issues with emails, but will try again.

 

Problem is their shipping is only within Japan, so I need to talk to them to request international shipping.

 

 

If they do not ship international then are you not wasting your time?

dafman

3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2645273 1-Feb-2021 14:08
Send private message

Linux:

 

If they do not ship international then are you not wasting your time?

 

 

They have indicated will ship special order, but I have to order via email correspondence as purchase via their site restricts to only Japan.

 

But good suggestion to try again via Google translate, I'll have another attempt and see how I get on.

BlinkyBill
1443 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2645287 1-Feb-2021 14:24
Send private message

The Japanese Embassy?

wellygary
6720 posts

Uber Geek


  #2645299 1-Feb-2021 14:47
Send private message

dafman:

 

Linux:

 

If they do not ship international then are you not wasting your time?

 

 

They have indicated will ship special order, but I have to order via email correspondence as purchase via their site restricts to only Japan.

 

But good suggestion to try again via Google translate, I'll have another attempt and see how I get on.

 

 

Also check out that international payment is possible, 

 

Many businesses (esp if they are domestic focussed) in Japan can't/won't accept international (or in many cases even domestic) credit cards,

 

Things are changing slowly, but cash and Furikomi (domestic funds transfer) payments are still often the first options...



Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
866 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2645315 1-Feb-2021 15:12
Send private message

I'm a Japanese to English translator here. PM me and we can try to figure something out.




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

dafman

3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2645326 1-Feb-2021 15:34
Send private message

Gurezaemon:

I'm a Japanese to English translator here. PM me and we can try to figure something out.


Thanks, PM sent

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 