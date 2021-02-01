Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Car protest: SH1 going north through harbour bridge
SpartanVXL

#281133 1-Feb-2021 14:18
Just came out of a blockage caused by what I’m assuming is a protest by people with orange and green flag(pakistan?). Pasted on their cars were text protesting some action by farmers?

They were occupying the middle lane along SH1 going north up til the end of the harbour bridge where a few cops were stopping some of them (and the rest pulling over) by the police station.

Ended up blocking most of the left two/three lanes going north. The motor protest had a big mix of cars, taxis and regular imports. There was a green mclaren ripping it up in 1st while in the tunnel right before the bridge. Majority had mini flags, stickers on the back or driving with hazards on.

kiwi_64
  #2645283 1-Feb-2021 14:21
I think that'll be part of the Indian Farmer protests ... 

 

I appreciate the freedom to express an opinion, but that approach may not exactly win any sympathy

gzt

gzt
  #2645319 1-Feb-2021 15:20
This one?


frankv
  #2645328 1-Feb-2021 15:43
kiwi_64:

 

I think that'll be part of the Indian Farmer protests ... 

 

I appreciate the freedom to express an opinion, but that approach may not exactly win any sympathy

 

 

I don't know enough about the Indian Farm Bills to have an opinion, nor do I care enough to get informed. It simply doesn't matter to me.

 

Likewise, a protest on NZ roads is not going to make an iota of difference to the Indian Government, if they even become aware of it.

 

By all means, protest. But the whole point of a protest is to bring something to the attention of the lawmakers. Go to India and block their roads, or parade around New Delhi with flags, or picket the Indian embassy, or send emails to Indian Government ministers. You've just wasted everyone's time.

 

 



Eva888
  #2645339 1-Feb-2021 16:22
Maybe it’s Myanmar flag. Red, green orange with a star in the middle.

Myanmar's military has detained and taken control of the country after Aung San Suu Kyi and other political leaders were arrested following a disputed election.

Dunnersfella
  #2645414 1-Feb-2021 17:36
I believe it's the Indian Farmer protest who are protesting in solidarity with their country's citizens after the govt heavily enforced what could be farmed / how much things could be sold for.

 

Either way, a holiday is a better day for a 'block the roads' sort of protest in my opinion...

Linux
  #2645487 1-Feb-2021 18:30
This is mad protesting in New Zealand about this in India

neb

neb
  #2645489 1-Feb-2021 18:36
frankv:

By all means, protest. But the whole point of a protest is to bring something to the attention of the lawmakers. Go to India and block their roads, or parade around New Delhi with flags, or picket the Indian embassy, or send emails to Indian Government ministers.

 

 

It's actually rather effective, it's now drawn international attention to the issue. There'll be reports coming back from embassy staff all over the world to the Indian government saying that this is getting attention internationally, which one assumes is the whole point of the action.



quickymart
  #2645583 1-Feb-2021 21:43
Effective? I didn't see anything in the news about it at all here, never mind in India.

 

Speaking of protests, I keep seeing posters around saying to sign a petition to remove (I think) the Chinese Communist Party. Can someone please tell me what that's about, and if signing anything would be effective?

1101
  #2645674 2-Feb-2021 09:40
All its done is alienate all the kiwis affected by the blocked motorway .
Not the way to drum up support

 

It looks like the media have decided not to give these NZ protester idiots any coverage ?  good job.

