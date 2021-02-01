SpartanVXL

Just came out of a blockage caused by what I’m assuming is a protest by people with orange and green flag(pakistan?). Pasted on their cars were text protesting some action by farmers?
They were occupying the middle lane along SH1 going north up til the end of the harbour bridge where a few cops were stopping some of them (and the rest pulling over) by the police station.
Ended up blocking most of the left two/three lanes going north. The motor protest had a big mix of cars, taxis and regular imports. There was a green mclaren ripping it up in 1st while in the tunnel right before the bridge. Majority had mini flags, stickers on the back or driving with hazards on.