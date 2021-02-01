Anybody ever purchased anything from IFurniture?
https://www.ifurniture.co.nz
Looking at buying a piece of furniture and never heard of them. Any experience, good or bad?
Cheers
I have been to their shop in Onehunga, it is cheap Chinese stuff that will not last long.
Personally we turned around and walked out.
John
I know enough to be dangerous
I've got bed frame from them purchased back in 2012. still going strong.
helping others at evgenyk.nz
we bought a lounge suite for upstairs roughly 8-9 years ago and still have it, no complaints for the price
Their stuff is a lot more trendy than you get from the likes of harvey normans but yeah it is cheap import stuff so YMMV
I bought a sofa from them, custom made in New Zealand using New Zealand materials (Warwick). Delivered within 3 weeks while another local furniture chain took 6 weeks and a couple of reminder phone calls for a similar sofa piece. I'd be more than happy to buy from them again.
Just bought a couch a few months ago from them. IMO they have a better selection than similar stores. It was a choice between what we got and what we really wanted but would cost 3-4 times. Decided to go with them as we prefer to upgrade once every 3 years rather than get stuck with the same look for 10 or more years if lucky.
Thanks everyone! Appreciate the replies.