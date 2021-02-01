Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicIFurniture? Anybody used them before?
tchart

2125 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#281140 1-Feb-2021 19:10
Send private message

Anybody ever purchased anything from IFurniture?

https://www.ifurniture.co.nz

Looking at buying a piece of furniture and never heard of them. Any experience, good or bad?

Cheers

SATTV
1347 posts

Uber Geek


  #2645519 1-Feb-2021 19:36
Send private message

I have been to their shop in Onehunga, it is cheap Chinese stuff that will not last long.

 

Personally we turned around and walked out.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

kobiak
1584 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2645563 1-Feb-2021 19:40
Send private message

I've got bed frame from them purchased back in 2012. still going strong.




helping others at evgenyk.nz

dt

dt
1090 posts

Uber Geek


  #2645574 1-Feb-2021 20:47
Send private message

we bought a lounge suite for upstairs roughly 8-9 years ago and still have it, no complaints for the price 

 

Their stuff is a lot more trendy than you get from the likes of harvey normans but yeah it is cheap import stuff so YMMV 



spaceknight
39 posts

Geek


  #2645580 1-Feb-2021 21:23
Send private message

I bought a sofa from them, custom made in New Zealand using New Zealand materials (Warwick). Delivered within 3 weeks while another local furniture chain took 6 weeks and a couple of reminder phone calls for a similar sofa piece. I'd be more than happy to buy from them again.

CrashAndBurn
608 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2645624 2-Feb-2021 07:32
Send private message

Just bought a couch a few months ago from them. IMO they have a better selection than similar stores. It was a choice between what we got and what we really wanted but would cost 3-4 times. Decided to go with them as we prefer to upgrade once every 3 years rather than get stuck with the same look for 10 or more years if lucky.

tchart

2125 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2645625 2-Feb-2021 07:35
Send private message

Thanks everyone! Appreciate the replies.

