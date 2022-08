Zeon: What is the state of technology being able to meter outbound water connections? Metering sewage connections would strongly encourage property owners to make connections to stormwater or setup soakpits etc. I have a bit of a gripe as I have no storm water connection at all. Also Watercare forces me to pay for 78% of water I buy as waste water even though I estimate I may use 15% with all shower/bathwater and laundry water used for watering the garden.

I believe that outbound meters are available but you have to ask for them and probably pay a fortune for them to be connected however there are two issues, 1) large parts of older Auckland still have conjoined sewer and storm water, some of it is not that old, only 1950's 2) lots of cowboy connections to the wrong network.

I personally believe that all new houses should have 10,000 - 20,000 storm water storage, this to be used to flush the loo and water the garden etc, will take pressure off the pipes when it rains.

Auckland ( and other parts of NZ too ) has grown far too fast and infrastructure has not kept up ( or been invested in ) to cope.

John