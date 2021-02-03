Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicFlummoxed - Cleaning products going AWOL in my flat
geekuser69

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#281174 3-Feb-2021 23:27
Send private message

Hello,

 

Not sure where to post this, its a bit strange but needed to understand if I am missing something that is going on at home in my flat.

 

I just recently moved into a flat last week with 2 other dudes, probably in their 50's, pretty respectable people but nevertheless random people I've never met before.  I'm 35yrs. So I am absolutely flummoxed by the first incident within the week of moving in.  There were no cleaning products in the flat, just empty bottles of dishwashing liquid, spray n' wipe, toilet duck etc.  I decided I'd do everyone a favor and resupply the flat with the basic cleaning products, the same products that had run out as mentioned.

 

Today after 2 days of getting the products, I noticed that more than half of the spray n' wipe had disappeared, the toilet bowl cleaner as well as the dishwashing liquid 3/4 empty.  Furthermore the handwash pump bottle (also empty prior) had now been refilled by someone with the toilet bowl cleaner!  Apart from that, where has all of the product gone?  I am flummoxed and left very confused with this situation.

 

No meals have been cooked since I've been there & there are hardly any dirty dishes in the first place that need washing. There's only one shared toilet which been clean from the start and generally nothing was in a state  that required so much cleaning product to be used to bring the place up to scratch.  There is only one flatmate I suspect who could be responsible for this, he seems like a westie with a bit of a past and strapped for cash. And he's the only one around that I've seen have a cup of tea in the common areas and wash up after himself.  Yes, the one cup and possibly a tea spoon for his cuppa.  I've not confronted him yet about it but in talking to him about other things since, he seems like a pretty clued up guy that doesn't seem amiss with alot.

 

My questions are a) Is it possible that such cleaning products could be stolen by people for narcotic purposes? e.g to drink it to get drunk or be used in some sort of malicious chemical process? b) Is it a thing for people to nick-off with cleaning products to sell on the black market for extra coin? c) Can you safely wash your hands with toilet bowl cleaner?

 

Sorry for this bizzare post and hoping anyone who has been in a similar situation or knows some answers could shed some light.

Create new topic
MaxineN
1053 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2646706 3-Feb-2021 23:51
Send private message

First off. What the hell?
Secondly I would actually confront everyone in a cordial and democratic manner. No way in hell do you go through that much unless you're cleaning the place twice a day or you're doing something dodgy.
Thirdly I would suggest a cleaning fund where everyone chips in $10 every few weeks so you don't run out and you're not the only one forking out.

And no please don't wash your hands with toilet cleaner.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
Lias
4890 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2646745 4-Feb-2021 08:54
Send private message

I mean I'd suggest looking for a new flat.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

gzt

gzt
13739 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2646770 4-Feb-2021 09:36
Send private message

One dude is innocent and gave up buying cleaning products for exactly this reason.

The other dude has weird ideas about cleaning products or can only clean a toilet by pouring random stuff on it.

It's just some minor issue and the other dude knows all about it already.. ask.



Rikkitic
Awrrr
15636 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2646772 4-Feb-2021 09:39
Send private message

Some cleaning products can be used to create deadly vapours. These have been used by some people, especially Japanese youth, to commit suicide. I don't know of any drug uses but that doesn't mean there can't be any.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

gzt

gzt
13739 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2646773 4-Feb-2021 09:42
Send private message

Does one of your flatmates cars look particularly clean today and smells of spray and wipe and toilet cleaner?

mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1329 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2646787 4-Feb-2021 09:54
Send private message

Someone had a filthy room and used the spray and wipe to clean it down? has the mould disappeared from somewhere?

 

Probably just a spring clean going on... as for the toilet duck in the soap dispenser ...probably wont kill you, get some more hand soap and pour the other stuff back where it belongs.

 

the problem will probably just go away




Matthew

neb

neb
6608 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2648132 5-Feb-2021 13:06
Send private message

mdooher:

Probably just a spring clean going on...

 

 

Or, admittedly a bit more remote, one of them has OCD and is a compulsive cleaner, thus the empty containers of cleaning products. Is/was the place obsessively clean when you moved in?



Eva888
1180 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2648148 5-Feb-2021 13:19
Send private message

Compulsive cleaner that can’t afford or wants to buy his own. Maybe that’s why he replenished the handwash with toilet cleaner as he won’t use toilet cleaner on his own hands but it gives him a supply of handwash and he’s dumb enough to think it won’t be noticed.

Stick a note on the wall asking whoever to desist and that you will deploy security cameras.

1101
3054 posts

Uber Geek


  #2648222 5-Feb-2021 14:35
Send private message

Really only 2 possibilities

 

- one flatmate has mental health issues to some degree , even if he seems 'normal' . Dont jump to conclusions about the westie type dude .
- its been stolen by a guest/friend of a flatmate , or being stolen to give to someone else.

 

No excuse for handcleaner to get replaced with toilet cleaner .
You need to have a flat meeting & bring this up . It may be the tip of the iceberg , with other issues yet be be discovered .

Bung
4633 posts

Uber Geek


  #2648223 5-Feb-2021 14:38
Send private message

The Toilet Duck cleaner has a warning
"DANGER Corrosive: causes irreversible eye damage. Do not get in eyes. Use suitable eye protection. If in eyes: hold eye open and rinse slowly and gently with water for 15 ‐ 20 minutes etc"

Definitely not the sort of thing you put in a soap dispenser.

This room needs better reading material :-)

1024kb
973 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2648224 5-Feb-2021 14:39
Send private message

Alfred




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

gzt

gzt
13739 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2648226 5-Feb-2021 14:48
Send private message

No need for all that. This is simple. Just ask.

geekuser69

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2648237 5-Feb-2021 15:40
Send private message

All seems to be resolved.  My flatmate had openly mentioned he refilled the handwash with toilet bowl cleaner as he thought it was a 2-in-1 product and could also be used hands plus  clean the sink at the same time. Fair enough.  My other flat mate had walked in on the conversation so we both said to him that its probably not a good idea.  He seemed a little embarrassed about it so must be a new thing he had uncovered that its not something you want washing your hands with.

 

So that solves that...

 

The spray and wipe and dishwashing liquid is still a mystery but I am guessing he has used it to give his car a clean as he had mentioned he is having a hard time with costs to get the car up to standard (and all cars he has owned in general).

 

All in all, none of the remaining cleaning product has gone missing in amounts of any concern since so I shall just get on with the rest of life :P

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 