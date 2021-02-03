Hello,

Not sure where to post this, its a bit strange but needed to understand if I am missing something that is going on at home in my flat.

I just recently moved into a flat last week with 2 other dudes, probably in their 50's, pretty respectable people but nevertheless random people I've never met before. I'm 35yrs. So I am absolutely flummoxed by the first incident within the week of moving in. There were no cleaning products in the flat, just empty bottles of dishwashing liquid, spray n' wipe, toilet duck etc. I decided I'd do everyone a favor and resupply the flat with the basic cleaning products, the same products that had run out as mentioned.

Today after 2 days of getting the products, I noticed that more than half of the spray n' wipe had disappeared, the toilet bowl cleaner as well as the dishwashing liquid 3/4 empty. Furthermore the handwash pump bottle (also empty prior) had now been refilled by someone with the toilet bowl cleaner! Apart from that, where has all of the product gone? I am flummoxed and left very confused with this situation.

No meals have been cooked since I've been there & there are hardly any dirty dishes in the first place that need washing. There's only one shared toilet which been clean from the start and generally nothing was in a state that required so much cleaning product to be used to bring the place up to scratch. There is only one flatmate I suspect who could be responsible for this, he seems like a westie with a bit of a past and strapped for cash. And he's the only one around that I've seen have a cup of tea in the common areas and wash up after himself. Yes, the one cup and possibly a tea spoon for his cuppa. I've not confronted him yet about it but in talking to him about other things since, he seems like a pretty clued up guy that doesn't seem amiss with alot.

My questions are a) Is it possible that such cleaning products could be stolen by people for narcotic purposes? e.g to drink it to get drunk or be used in some sort of malicious chemical process? b) Is it a thing for people to nick-off with cleaning products to sell on the black market for extra coin? c) Can you safely wash your hands with toilet bowl cleaner?

Sorry for this bizzare post and hoping anyone who has been in a similar situation or knows some answers could shed some light.