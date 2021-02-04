Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicHow long could you last without a job?
tripp

3678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#281177 4-Feb-2021 09:16
Send private message

So yesterday we got news that that unemployment dropped down below 5% (yay)

 

But I wanted to ask the question, if you got notice today that your job is gone in 4 weeks, how long could you last (in weeks) before you're in deep $$ trouble?

 

 

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
NotATurkey
18 posts

Geek
Inactive user


  #2646760 4-Feb-2021 09:23
Send private message

If both my wife and I lost our jobs we could probably go a year or two before we would need start drawing down on a mortgage.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
Lias
4890 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2646791 4-Feb-2021 10:03
Send private message

About zero weeks.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

floydbloke
2856 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2646794 4-Feb-2021 10:07
Send private message

With only 10 - 12 years until retirement we wouldn't get into financial dire straits, but it would severely hamper the lifestyle I'm accustomed to and our retirement plans.




I've joined a carpenters course.  Haven't made anything yet....we've only just begun.

 

 



gehenna
7384 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2646795 4-Feb-2021 10:07
Send private message

This is just a "how much money do you have" thread. 

chewster
127 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2646796 4-Feb-2021 10:09
Send private message

On my own in the current situation, about 6 months off savings and outstanding holiday leave owing. But if things really got that bad I'd probably pack up and head to the parents, luckily I have that option.




If my post helped you, consider my referrals (: Sharesies $5 referral code, Skinny 4GB buddy code, Contact Energy $100 promo code

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12007 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2646855 4-Feb-2021 10:22
Send private message

I was in that boat recently. I went down to my local New World and started working there part time.

 

So to answer your question, probably about a month before the proverbial hits the fan.




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

1101
3054 posts

Uber Geek


  #2646884 4-Feb-2021 10:49
Send private message

Im 59 so my job prospects arnt good if Im made redundant (perhaps near zero ? ). 
I would be in serious issues within a month , when I had to pay power, internet, rates, water bills . Any issues with my car & I'd be truley stuffed without transport .
Luckily Im mortgage free

 

The real killer will be credit card payments . I'm trying to get my CC debt down , Ive cut it by about 1/3 .
Im a compulsive spender so have zero savings , only overdraft & CC .



Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2646891 4-Feb-2021 10:58
Send private message

gehenna:

 

This is just a "how much money do you have" thread. 

 

 

Inevitably for some.

 

OTOH it's probably a reasonable idea to prompt people to do a hypothetical "stress test" every now and then to work out where you're heading.

 

It must be so much easier and worry-free for young folks to buy places these days than in the days we first bought - when things like income protection insurance and mortgage holidays hadn't been invented (/s).

 

YOLO.  Everyone should max out on everything. (also /s)

 

 

Senecio
1550 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2646940 4-Feb-2021 11:04
Send private message

From pure cash savings alone and without changing how we live, about a year. This includes continuing to pay down our mortgage.

 

 

 

If we change our lifestyle habits and liquidate assets/investments, probably close to 5yrs. But then we would be at rock bottom and rebuilding from scratch for retirement which is 15-20 yrs away.

jonb
1676 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2646950 4-Feb-2021 11:12
Send private message

Fred99:

 

gehenna:

 

This is just a "how much money do you have" thread. 

 

 

Inevitably for some.

 

OTOH it's probably a reasonable idea to prompt people to do a hypothetical "stress test" every now and then to work out where you're heading.

 

It must be so much easier and worry-free for young folks to buy places these days than in the days we first bought - when things like income protection insurance and mortgage holidays hadn't been invented (/s).

 

YOLO.  Everyone should max out on everything. (also /s)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Also about having some kind of investments/side hustle which is recommended (I don't),  in addition to your salaried job.

 

For me I would be burning through the revolving credit facility on the mortgage so basically going further into debt. Would also probably need to move back to a bigger city for another IT job or retrain as a truck driver.

frankv
5119 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2646956 4-Feb-2021 11:22
Send private message

1101:

 

Im 59 so my job prospects arnt good if Im made redundant (perhaps near zero ? ). 

 

 

Exactly that happened to me. In Nov 2019 I got notice of redundancy at 31 March 2020 at age 62. I immediately increased the revolving credit limit on my fully-paid-off mortgage, just in case, and figured I could live on that and savings and dole for 6 months if need be. I sweated Seek & Trademe Jobs and did a couple of AWS quals over Xmas/January, and was starting to consider long-distance commuting. But I started my new job (not using the AWS quals) mid-March (and pocketed a handy redundancy payout :) ) just before lockdown.

 

So, depending on skills, and admittedly some luck, it's not necessarily a death blow.

 

 

Zeon
3861 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2646958 4-Feb-2021 11:29
Send private message

Culturally, it seems that many New Zealander's don't have a strong propensity for cash savings. Some have assets beyond their homes like investment properties. I suppose if you have an investment property in a big city and held it at least for a few years you can probably live many years without a job just by selling it these days!




Speedtest 2019-10-14

surfisup1000
5098 posts

Uber Geek


  #2646959 4-Feb-2021 11:30
Send private message

I've been out of work for 4 years now ... problem is , I'm a bit older (late 40's), could try to learn new skills, but, those coding jobs seem to go to younger people. Appled for a few jobs that kind of matched my skills but more in management but heard nothing back. 

 

Kind of given up......fortunately i was very clever and good at negotiating so managed to save a few million dollars over my career. 

 

What should I do? Feel like I am in forced retirement.    Looked at buying a business but the only good one I found wanted a huge price compared to earnings. 

 

 

 

[edit] i think my difficulties relate to working for overseas companies for so many years and moved to a place where I had no contacts.  It is all about networking probably. And, I have none where I live. IT is one of those jobs where the older you get the less job security compared to professoins such as accounting/engineering/law/medicine.  

tripp

3678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2646974 4-Feb-2021 11:45
Send private message

Hi All

 

 

 

Thanks for the feedback, I did not mean to ask it as "how much money do you have". I have no idea of your weekly burn rate etc. Some people could last on $400 a week others need $1200 etc.

 

With how the last year has been I was just wondering how long people could last if it happened and what a good safety net would be.

 

If this question has made you think about it as well then that is a bonus :)

 

 

 

 

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2646986 4-Feb-2021 12:03
Send private message

Zeon:

 

Some have assets beyond their homes like investment properties. 

 

 

All their eggs are in one basket.  Just because the basket hasn't dropped for the past 30 years doesn't mean it won't over the next 30.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 