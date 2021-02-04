So lots of new complaints coming in about Viagogo and the fact it is now targeting NZ more because of our unique covid level.

It's a known fact these guys are just a ripoff artist so why are they not just banned operating here ??.

Yes I know people still use them despite the massive amount of bad media about them but if they were not an option at all then they would not be able to use them in the first place.

https://www.stuff.co.nz/entertainment/124146223/dozens-of-complaints-as-ticket-scalper-viagogo-targets-new-zealand-events-agency-warns