Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicWhy cannot they just ban Viagogo here.
JaseNZ

2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#281185 4-Feb-2021 13:28
Send private message

So lots of new complaints coming in about Viagogo and the fact it is now targeting NZ more because of our unique covid level.

 

It's a known fact these guys are just a ripoff artist so why are they not just banned operating here ??.

 

Yes I know people still use them despite the massive amount of bad media about them but if they were not an option at all then they would not be able to use them in the first place.  

 

 

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/entertainment/124146223/dozens-of-complaints-as-ticket-scalper-viagogo-targets-new-zealand-events-agency-warns




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

Create new topic
Oblivian
6671 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2647105 4-Feb-2021 13:52
Send private message

Think the worst they got was a breach of fair trade notice for local sales. And a slap on the wrist from google to de-rank them

 

There are also Facebook campaigns at present targeting event pages. Advertisiting tickets for sale that cannot be used. Or free 'live streams' you have to give your details and subscribe to a 'free but cancel any time - please provide credit card' service

 

Know of one for this weekend that hasn't handed out numbered or bulk tickets. Yet someone claims to have a heap of them

 

And Electric Avenue has been targeted for some time

 

Australia took it to them in Nov. Not sure if paid it however

 

https://www.news.com.au/technology/online/internet/ticket-reseller-viagogo-fined-7-million-over-google-ads-booking-fees/news-story/d238835bff977adb214df307b4692ba7 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
JaseNZ

2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2647143 4-Feb-2021 15:32
Send private message

Oblivian:

 

Think the worst they got was a breach of fair trade notice for local sales. And a slap on the wrist from google to de-rank them

 

There are also Facebook campaigns at present targeting event pages. Advertisiting tickets for sale that cannot be used. Or free 'live streams' you have to give your details and subscribe to a 'free but cancel any time - please provide credit card' service

 

Know of one for this weekend that hasn't handed out numbered or bulk tickets. Yet someone claims to have a heap of them

 

And Electric Avenue has been targeted for some time

 

Australia took it to them in Nov. Not sure if paid it however

 

https://www.news.com.au/technology/online/internet/ticket-reseller-viagogo-fined-7-million-over-google-ads-booking-fees/news-story/d238835bff977adb214df307b4692ba7 

 

 

Yeah 7 million is just a slap on the wrist from them compared the the income they receive.

 

I have only ever bought from Ticketmaster myself but even they are a complete ripoff with all their charges. They are also just as bad with their on sold inflated ticket prices.

 

 




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

duckDecoy
568 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2647157 4-Feb-2021 15:49
Send private message

How do they work?  Do they have the tickets or do they run off and (automatically) buy them when you place your order.

 

 

 

I took a quick look and for the double header at Eden Park on Sunday they are offering 10 tickets with their cheapest being $61, a ticket you can buy for $15 yourself.  If they have purchased the ticket and nobody buys it then they've lost money haven't they?



sidefx
3611 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2647166 4-Feb-2021 15:56
Send private message

duckDecoy:

 

How do they work?  Do they have the tickets or do they run off and (automatically) buy them when you place your order.

 

 

 

I took a quick look and for the double header at Eden Park on Sunday they are offering 10 tickets with their cheapest being $61, a ticket you can buy for $15 yourself.  If they have purchased the ticket and nobody buys it then they've lost money haven't they?

 

 

 

 

I think it's just a platform scalpers use to sell their tickets?




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Electric Kiwi | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

Oblivian
6671 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2647177 4-Feb-2021 16:16
Send private message

duckDecoy:

 

How do they work?  Do they have the tickets or do they run off and (automatically) buy them when you place your order.

 

 

 

I took a quick look and for the double header at Eden Park on Sunday they are offering 10 tickets with their cheapest being $61, a ticket you can buy for $15 yourself.  If they have purchased the ticket and nobody buys it then they've lost money haven't they?

 

 

Scalpers, Those with legitimate reason to resale, and viagogo themselves with one of the many credit cards and agreements with dodgy promoters to get first dibs and put them online within seconds of main sale. Speculative/Ghost ticket sellers https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wbVaq1mDbG8 

 

They 'guarantee' all tickets sold. Even though the seller does not need proof that it is legitimate. And promoter and or concert can invalidate onsold tickets. Turn up, don't get in. 

 

Then good luck applying for that refund/guarantee. https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/114806883/ticket-reseller-viagogo-refunds-money-for-invalid-tickets-despite-earlier-refusal 

 

I can't find the original documentary, but it had a whistle blower showing books of credit cards and explaining they had teams of people lapping them up. Then reselling. That way they ensured they got them, and could guarantee any issues. But profited heavily

 

/edit - found it!

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgW9n04aqfo 

1101
3054 posts

Uber Geek


  #2648116 5-Feb-2021 12:48
Send private message

How do you propose NZ bans them ? serious question

NZ would have to put a 100% ban on reselling tickets . That will never happen
Or put a ban on reselling for more than the original price : unworkable & unenforceable .
All unenforcable on overseas websites & overseas companies .

 

Truth is , NZ cant ban Viagogo  and cant stop them.
If Viagogo was shut down, another exactly the same or worse would pop up in its place .

 

People are stupid, even smart people can be stupid and buy from reseller sites & scalpers . Yes I said the S word , many reselling their tickets are just scalpers .

JaseNZ

2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2648238 5-Feb-2021 15:46
Send private message

1101:

 

How do you propose NZ bans them ? serious question

NZ would have to put a 100% ban on reselling tickets . That will never happen
Or put a ban on reselling for more than the original price : unworkable & unenforceable .
All unenforcable on overseas websites & overseas companies .

 

Truth is , NZ cant ban Viagogo  and cant stop them.
If Viagogo was shut down, another exactly the same or worse would pop up in its place .

 

People are stupid, even smart people can be stupid and buy from reseller sites & scalpers . Yes I said the S word , many reselling their tickets are just scalpers .

 

 

Honestly I have no idea.

 

Perhaps massive fines per offence , a million bucks per go that would slow them down and stop any new ones popping up ??




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man



afe66
2925 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2648312 5-Feb-2021 17:04
Send private message

Sellers must provide photo ID proof of address IRD and event and seller must be resident inside nz.

Companies gst registered

Maybe cash not released until after event occurred

Viagogo is legally responsible for costs in event of fraudulent activity

Tickets labelled not for resale, can not be resold

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 