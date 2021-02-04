Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
COVID Asylum seekers
tehgerbil

938 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#281187 4-Feb-2021 15:22
Send private message

Following from a news article about a couple who were touring NZ, and have had their tourist visa extended several times are essentially applying to stay in NZ on humanitarian grounds and become asylum seekers until they are given the Vaccine in New Zealand as they in the 'at risk' category due to their older age.

Stuff article

Ironically they're from the US who've already started vaccinating thousands of their public and don't want to risk travelling there unless they're vaccinated already. 

This is a very hairy question as it opens up a great many cans of worms. 

Keen for a discussion!

wellygary
6729 posts

Uber Geek


  #2647146 4-Feb-2021 15:33
Send private message

the question that springs to mind is are they much different to Gabe Newell and Amanda Palmer

 

In fact one of the ones in the article owns a home here, and the others have medical insurance and are living off investments, so in reality is there much harm in letting them stay.??..

 

With our currently closed borders there is not much chance of it marking us as a destination country for anyone else....

 

The whole argument for being "tough" on undocumented immigration/refuges has always been millions more will turn up at your border...

 

 

networkn
27713 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2647147 4-Feb-2021 15:37
Send private message

I don't care if they stay. If they are able to pay their own way medically and won't be on social assistance, not sure what the downside to NZ is.

 

 

tehgerbil

938 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2647153 4-Feb-2021 15:47
Send private message

Thank you for your opinions.

Do you think the Government should put a line in the sand and say extend all Visas until vaccinations are readily available to the public?



MikeB4
17174 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2647158 4-Feb-2021 15:49
Send private message

Should be considered on a case by case basis.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74191 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2647159 4-Feb-2021 15:50
Send private message

They can't claim "asylum" as they are not being persecuted, surely?

 

Also, they stay, get a vaccine, then go back home the next day?

 

Yeah, ok...




wellygary
6729 posts

Uber Geek


  #2647163 4-Feb-2021 15:54
Send private message

tehgerbil:

 

Thank you for your opinions.

Do you think the Government should put a line in the sand and say extend all Visas until vaccinations are readily available to the public?

 

 

Given one of the first things Labour did once Winston was out the door was allow "trapped" unemployed migrants access to benefits I think that's pretty much what will happen...

 

I don't know if it will be explicit as a statement saying "You can all stay till you get the Jab" or whether Visas will just be continually pushed out ...

 

But there will be plenty of political blowback if the government starts to get called "heartless and cruel" for throwing out visitors into the raging worldwide COVID Pandemic...

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2647176 4-Feb-2021 16:14
Send private message

I've got a friend here from the US in this predicament, but with a few months visa left before expiry. He's over 70 thus at risk, wealthy and independent and not a burden on NZ at all, very keen to get home ASAP for personal reasons, but very keen to not go home (until vaccinated) for health reasons.

 

Maybe this should be thrown back to the country of citizenship to sort out, to negotiate some deal where the US could ship vaccine to NZ in order to safely repatriate their citizens.

