So I see an item on the DSE/Kogan website I'm interested in.

Add it to my cart so I can see what the postage will be to get it - says "FREE" - then flashes over the top "Cant be shipped to this address".

Odd.

So I contact their support asking why not....

And they say some things cant be shipped to certain areas, use a friends address.

So I end up trying 4 addresses, all in different post codes, one of them even in Wellington (picked it at random). All give same error.

And off we go.......

I have tried 3 different addresses in Auckland, and even one in Lower Hutt, and all are rejected for delivery, which I find extremely hard to believe.

One is even 5mins from the international airport so dont think distance is an issue.

Can someone tell me why this is ? Or is the item just not available to NZ customers ?

Really frustrating.

So why have 4 addresses I've tried failed to work ? I've ordered from you before using one of them with no issues.

NZ does have 4 million people, am I meant to guess one persons address that works ?

Theres no point me ordering it to have it shipped to the other end of the country and then pay a small fortune to have it shipped to my address.

I'll sign up another account using my work address and see if that works but I'm doubting it will.

(signed up new account, same issue)

I feel sorry for MightyApe when these "support" monkeys take over eventually (they will no matter what anyone says).