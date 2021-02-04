Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic OMG Kogan FAIL

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12010 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#281192 4-Feb-2021 18:43
So I see an item on the DSE/Kogan website I'm interested in.

 

Add it to my cart so I can see what the postage will be to get it - says "FREE" - then flashes over the top "Cant be shipped to this address".

 

Odd.

 

So I contact their support asking why not....

 

And they say some things cant be shipped to certain areas, use a friends address. 

 

So I end up trying 4 addresses, all in different post codes, one of them even in Wellington (picked it at random). All give same error.

 

And off we go.......

 

 

 

 

 

Gavin 
3:14 PM (3 hours ago)
to Dick

 

I have tried 3 different addresses in Auckland, and even one in Lower Hutt, and all are rejected for delivery, which I find extremely hard to believe.
One is even 5mins from the international airport so dont think distance is an issue.

 

Can someone tell me why this is ? Or is the item just not available to NZ customers ?

 

Really frustrating.

 

 

 

Noemi (Dick Smith Help Desk)

 

Feb 4, 2021, 15:53 GMT+11

 

Hi Gavin,

 

Thanks for the reply.

 

I can assure you that this item is available for New Zealand customers, it's just that this product is not available to be delivered to the postcode you used.

 

You can try entering your other delivery addresses and see if it would get through.

 

I sincerely apologise for the inconvenience.

 

Your patience and understanding are highly appreciated.

 

In the meantime, if there is anything else I can assist with, please let me know.
Kindest regards,

 

Noemi
Customer Care Team

 

 

 

 

 

Gavin
6:28 PM (1 minute ago)
to Dick

 

So why have 4 addresses I've tried failed to work ? I've ordered from you before using one of them with no issues. 

 

NZ does have 4 million people, am I meant to guess one persons address that works ?

 

Theres no point me ordering it to have it shipped to the other end of the country and then pay a small fortune to have it shipped to my address.

 

I'll sign up another account using my work address and see if that works but I'm doubting it will.

 

 

 

(signed up new account, same issue)

 

I feel sorry for MightyApe when these "support" monkeys take over eventually (they will no matter what anyone says).

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

 1 | 2
MaxineN
1053 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2647544 4-Feb-2021 20:02
What even is the item? Might plug in my cantab address and my in laws.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
logo
571 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2647545 4-Feb-2021 20:05
M365 1s Scooter by any chance?

 

 

 

I can't see them shipping that all the way from Australia.

 

 

 

Maybe from their Mighty Ape HQ

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12010 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2647552 4-Feb-2021 20:13
logo:

 

M365 1s Scooter by any chance?

 

 

 

I can't see them shipping that all the way from Australia.

 

 

 

Maybe from their Mighty Ape HQ

 

 

Bingo.

 

Theyve said its def available for NZ. 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 



MaxineN
1053 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2647556 4-Feb-2021 20:23
And yet it's not on the NZ website at all.

Click to see full size

I'd imagine that if it's on the aussie site then it's really only for aussies. But if it's available for NZ addresses then that's bonkers to say it's available when the address system says no.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12010 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2647647 4-Feb-2021 20:49
Look for Scooter 1S

 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

logo
571 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2647653 4-Feb-2021 20:52
https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/xiaomi-mi-electric-scooter-1s-xiaomi/

MaxineN
1053 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2647654 4-Feb-2021 20:52
OK can confirm it's not available literally within Central Chch where I live.

That's a bit misleading to say it is but it really is not.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.



ANglEAUT
1700 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2647661 4-Feb-2021 21:47
Maybe because it's on "pre-sale"? 🤣 "Sorry, the item is available on our site, but it's before  it is available for purchase"?

 

Grabbed several random postal codes from the NZ Post website. All failed. Item is not available at any of the 5+ postal codes spread throughout the country that I have tried.

 

 

 

Sure feels like misleading sales. Keep people glued to their own website instead of going to look at a competitor?

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | with small

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12010 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2648089 5-Feb-2021 12:08
DSE just called me. No, its not able to be shipped anywhere in NZ.

 

So I said whats the point of advertising it then ? Öh, I'll talk to the team to get it removed from the site"

 

Image result for facepalm




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

MaxineN
1053 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2648098 5-Feb-2021 12:26
You can get the same thing from PBTech though.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

ANglEAUT
1700 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2648469 6-Feb-2021 00:15
MaxineN: You can get the same thing from PBTech though.

 

ANglEAUT: ... Sure feels like misleading sales. Keep people glued to their own website instead of going to look at a competitor?

 

My point stands

 

  • PB Tech = $ 598.99
  • Kogan / DSE = $559

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | with small

tchart
2125 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2648525 6-Feb-2021 08:01
For ~$40 difference I'd just buy from an NZ retailer.

MaxineN
1053 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2648530 6-Feb-2021 08:38
tchart: For ~$40 difference I'd just buy from an NZ retailer.

 

 

 

And know that if something does go amiss and PBTech won't play ball you can easily throw the CGA at them regardless.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

gmball
532 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2648555 6-Feb-2021 09:30
I'd probably pay $100 more to buy locally, so that seems a no brainer to pickup at PB Tech. CGA for warranty etc. 

 

Personally, I often come across many Kiwi consumers who are willing to take the risk of limited warranty coverage and international shipping, just to save a tiny amount. It makes little sense.

Linux
9114 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2648666 6-Feb-2021 13:37
To save $40 why bother with the hassle!

