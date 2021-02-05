Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitness Lead in the water down south.
JaseNZ

2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#281218 5-Feb-2021 21:28
W.T.F is going on there, Why would you not be monitoring an email account from somebody receiving red flags on an elevated level. 

 

 

 

Why did the person sending the email not follow up immediately with a phone call or something. 

 

 

 

4 times the safe limit I would have thought that was pretty friken serious. 

 

 

 

It just beggars belief the break down that has caused the stress these poor people must be going through. 

 

 

 

Oh and by the way we won't bother blood testing until next Tuesday but fear not they will be free.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/local-government/124166642/lies-lies-lies-council-told-at-public-meeting-over-growing-anguish-at-lead---in-water




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2648453 5-Feb-2021 21:53
Sorry, you’ve lost me. I’m familiar with the gist of this story and I’ve read the linked article a couple of times but unless I missed something I can’t see the connection with your “Why would you not be monitoring an email account from somebody receiving red flags on an elevated level. Why did the person sending the email not follow up immediately with a phone call or something.”

 

Where does this reference to an email account come into it?

 

 

 

 




JaseNZ

2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2648454 5-Feb-2021 22:16
eracode:

 

Sorry, you’ve lost me. I’m familiar with the gist of this story and I’ve read the linked article a couple of times but unless I missed something I can’t see the connection with your “Why would you not be monitoring an email account from somebody receiving red flags on an elevated level. Why did the person sending the email not follow up immediately with a phone call or something.”

 

Where does this reference to an email account come into it?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Here is the info re the email.

 

 

The high levels of lead were discovered on 18 December but the alert was emailed to a Dunedin City Council (DCC) Three Waters staff member who was on holiday.

 

It was picked up at some point after the New Year.

 

The test sample had been taken on 8 December.

 

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/435693/residents-really-upset-about-high-lead-levels-in-water




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

outdoorsnz
350 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2648519 6-Feb-2021 07:16
It was actually 40 times not 4. They stuffed that up to. But yes you do wonder why the sender didn't follow it up.
A right cluster f...



Batman
Mad Scientist
28038 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2648523 6-Feb-2021 07:50
sorry what is 40 times?

 

lead level 40 times or emailed 40 times?




outdoorsnz
350 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2648524 6-Feb-2021 07:58
Batman:

sorry what is 40 times?


lead level 40 times or emailed 40 times?


40 times the safe levels.
https://www.odt.co.nz/news/dunedin/unacceptable-pm-lead-levels-east-otago

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15647 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2648532 6-Feb-2021 08:48
Bureaucracy: Here is my corner, there is yours, I have no responsibility for what happens in yours and I don't get paid to take initiatives or think for myself.

 

 




KiwiSurfer
1022 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2648551 6-Feb-2021 09:27
Rikkitic:

 

Bureaucracy: Here is my corner, there is yours, I have no responsibility for what happens in yours and I don't get paid to take initiatives or think for myself.

 

 

 

 

Indeed. This is 'Situation Normal' in almost every NZ org (both public and private) I've worked in. People who take initiative are usually very quickly told to mind their own business, focus on their patch, etc so that breeds exactly the sort of culture that lets this sort of thing happen. Org policy was probably followed to the letter. Will be interesting to see if this incident prompts changes but low chances of that happening.



lxsw20
2951 posts

Uber Geek


  #2648557 6-Feb-2021 09:34
The 3 waters person I've seen in the media seems to be using the excuse this test was wasn't to do with water quality in mind, it was for some sort of asset tracking.

 

Which makes me wonder how often they test the water for safety reasons. 

 

Not the first big stuff up the DCC has been involved with around the water network. About 6 years ago it was found they hadn't been cleaning out the mud tanks around the city which didn't help things when there was a deluge.

