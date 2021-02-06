So was mucking around today so thought I would try this out as came across it.
If you are able and know how to run this python script and see what the outcome is.
Its currently set to getting prime numbers within the first 200k
Here is my result on my unraid server AMD 3900X
root@6cd0543b9bc2:/# python3 prime2.py
Find all primes up to: 200000 using 96 processes.
Time elapsed: 72.67 seconds
Number of primes found 17984
import multiprocessing as mp
import time
#max number to look up to
max_number = 200000
#four processes per cpu
num_processes = mp.cpu_count() * 4
def chunks(seq, chunks):
size = len(seq)
start = 0
for i in range(1, chunks + 1):
stop = i * size // chunks
yield seq[start:stop]
start = stop
def calc_primes(numbers):
num_primes = 0
primes = []
#Loop through each number, then through the factors to identify prime numbers
for candidate_number in numbers:
found_prime = True
for div_number in range(2, candidate_number):
if candidate_number % div_number == 0:
found_prime = False
break
if found_prime:
primes.append(candidate_number)
num_primes += 1
return num_primes
def main():
#Record the test start time
start = time.time()
pool = mp.Pool(num_processes)
#0 and 1 are not primes
parts = chunks(range(2, max_number, 1), num_processes)
#run the calculation
results = pool.map(calc_primes, parts)
total_primes = sum(results)
pool.close()
#Once all numbers have been searched, stop the timer
end = round(time.time() - start, 2)
#Display the results, uncomment the last to list the prime numbers found
print('Find all primes up to: ' + str(max_number) + ' using ' + str(num_processes) + ' processes.')
print('Time elapsed: ' + str(end) + ' seconds')
print('Number of primes found ' + str(total_primes))
if __name__ == "__main__":
main()