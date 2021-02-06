So was mucking around today so thought I would try this out as came across it.

If you are able and know how to run this python script and see what the outcome is.

Its currently set to getting prime numbers within the first 200k

Here is my result on my unraid server AMD 3900X

root@6cd0543b9bc2:/# python3 prime2.py

Find all primes up to: 200000 using 96 processes.

Time elapsed: 72.67 seconds

Number of primes found 17984