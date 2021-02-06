Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicWhat book are you currently reading?
quickymart

9066 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#281238 6-Feb-2021 21:06
Send private message

I couldn't find a thread like this so thought I would start one. I've got a small amount of downtime over the long weekend, so I've been reading The Man in the High Castle.

 

I've seen A Scanner Darkly with Neo in it and thought I would look into Philip K Dick's other books. This one is interesting - tells the story of what the world would be like if the Germans and Japan had actually won World War 2.

 

Can anyone suggest any similar "alternative reality" type books? This one is certainly doing a good job of keeping my attention.

 

Otherwise, what are you reading? :)

Create new topic
hsvhel
814 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2648833 6-Feb-2021 21:51
Send private message

Found "the fatherland-what if Hitler had won the war" in an op-shop, not yet started but for $2 i figured why not

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
quickymart

9066 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2648838 6-Feb-2021 22:04
Send private message

Robert Harris is pretty good. I quite enjoyed Selling Hitler, which was made into a TV miniseries as well (with Dr Who in it!)

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6654 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2648852 6-Feb-2021 22:59
Send private message

There is an existing thread, so I'll lock this one. Cheers.

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=97228




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 