quickymart

I couldn't find a thread like this so thought I would start one. I've got a small amount of downtime over the long weekend, so I've been reading The Man in the High Castle.

I've seen A Scanner Darkly with Neo in it and thought I would look into Philip K Dick's other books. This one is interesting - tells the story of what the world would be like if the Germans and Japan had actually won World War 2.

Can anyone suggest any similar "alternative reality" type books? This one is certainly doing a good job of keeping my attention.

Otherwise, what are you reading? :)